Good morning Mannington!
One of the traditions of Mannington happened last Saturday evening, the Annual Christmas Parade. Weather wise the evening was very nice. It was not a long parade but those who participated had fun and those who attended enjoyed and appreciated those who did take the time to help bring the Christmas spirit to Mannington. The City Christmas Tree was lighted and Santa came to visit with the children, while other enjoyed horse and buggy rides around town.
As always, changing seasons, or holidays, Mannington and area residents, step up to decorate their homes. Christmas always brings out the beautiful lights and other decorations for all to enjoy. If you are one of those who enjoys decorating outside, we say thank you. If you are out one evening, take a little time to just drive to appreciate what others have done to celebrate the holiday with decorations. I hope everyone has a good week, remember to check on those elderly neighbors who might need some help. Just check on each other, it takes all of us to take care of our community. Take care this week and stay safe.
Greenery Bazaar
The West Augusta Historical Society Greenery Bazaar will be held this weekend. The Bazaar may just be the place that you want to stop buy to purchase a nice centerpiece, wreath or other item. They have many decorative pieces that will give your home that extra touch of the season. The Bazaar will be held at the Wilson School Museum and the Log Cabin on Dec 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have many other fresh pine items for sale also. There are always many other handmade craft items to purchase to add to your decorating themes. You just really have no idea what these folks may have found that they will turn into a very pretty decoration. It is just a place to stop by and shop, when everything is different each year. This is a major fundraiser for the Society and they appreciate your support.
Library Activities
Crafty Kids Club: This group is for kids 8 and up. Come after school to create different crafts with Carol on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. For the month of December, you can make a floor-pot snowman, which would make a great Christmas gift for a loved one. All supplies are provided by the Mannington Public Library.
My Hero Bibliotheca! Anime Club (teens) Come relax after school and watch Anime Movies and shows on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. We’ll hang out, talk about what we’re watching and what to watch next. Bring a friend, socialize and maybe find a new favorite series.
Novel Ideas: Ten Group – For the holiday season the staff would like to remember those not as fortunate as ourselves. Those in nursing homes, veterans and soldiers overseas alone during the holidays. Gather with us to make heartfelt notes, cards and letters of caring to send to those without their families on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m.
Bottle Snowman (Adult) Jazz up your winter décor with this adorable upcycled wine bottle snowman on Monday, Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m. All needed supplies will be provided by the library. Register early for this activity as space is limited.
Cover2Cover Book Club (Adult) – Gerri can’t decide what’s more devastating, learning her rock-solid marriage has big cracks, or the anger she feels as she tries to repair them. Always the anchor for friends and her children, she realizes it’s time to look carefully at herself. Pick up a copy of “Four Friend” by Robyn Carr and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. participants must register to attend.
If you are interested in any of these activities you may register in-person at the library or online at the Marion County Public Library page or call the Mannington Library for more info, 304-986-2803.
New Year’s Eve
Many of us are not thinking New Year’s Eve just yet. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Years! He and his staff are planning for the 3nd “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop”, yes in down town Mannington. The event gets underway at 7:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others, who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes. There will be entertainment and food and drink available all evening. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. There will be more details at a later date. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
Reopened
We are glad to see the Mannington Exxon Station has reopened after having so much construction done over the last several weeks. Everything had to be demolished, replaced and then reconstructed. It takes just so long to get work done, then when you are unable to get materials that are needed, so you wait. The station looks very nice, and we are glad that they are open again and will be serving the community. Thank you to those who work there, for what you do for our area.
Thinking of others
There are so many folks in our area that have been ill, not just from COVID-19 but other reasons as well. We hope that they are getting better or at least feeling better. We also know that we have again lost area residents and we wish to extend our sympathy to these families as well. We just need to keep these families, even though we do not have names, in our thoughts and prayers.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening
Commented
