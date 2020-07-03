July is a popular month for birthdays around here. My baby sister turned 33 Wednesday (and still doesn’t drive on the interstate) and in a few short weeks I turn 38. We have added friends to our birth month list over the years (and a couple of their babies), and when we gained Rudy into the family it gave us one more reason for birthday cake!
In two years, we will have three milestone birthdays all in July. Samantha at 35, my 40th and Rudy’s 90th. Does it bother me to think that I’ll be considered “middle aged” soon? No. Half the time I need to do the math to remember where I am. I do see the “signs” that my disposition is aging less like a fine wine and more like a sour lemonade. For example, with our recent trips to the laundromat, Jared and I joked about the fact that we now have favorite machines and how dare anyone use them when we’re there. Kind of like the favorite burner on the stove. We all have them, admit it. Mine is the front right. Tuesday evening my sister texted me, “It’s 7 p.m. Do you know where your shoes are?” her friendly way of saying, “You geezer, you forgot your sandals at Mom’s house.” In my defense, the shoes are the first thing to go when I put the car in drive. It wasn’t that I’d forgotten them, it was simply that I didn’t think twice about the fact that I drove home without them on my feet. So maybe I’m only on the threshold of “old and forgetful.” Call me “aged and absent-minded”? Or how about “mature and misplacing”?
Quarentips
Have you seen the picture on social media that says “I just dumped a package of fruit snacks into my mask at work and am just slowly eating them like a horse.” Makes you wonder who is snacking while out and about social distancing. Here’s your handy “Quaren-Tip” for the week: Save your empty paper towel roll. Cut a slit down the side from top to bottom and use it to cover the handle of your buggy when you go shopping. Those carts are always questionable in terms of cleanliness but with this you won’t have to worry! Just throw it away when you’re done. Ladies, how many of you have a car chapstick, desk chapstick, and purse chapstick? Well, now we have car masks, purse masks, and office masks! Same principle, if you lose one, your whole life is out of whack. I know you know what I’m talking about.
Cemetery Donations
The I.O.O.F. Cemetery upkeep fund is in need of donations. Volunteers are also needed with mowers if you have the time to help out. You can send funds to Electic Lodge #67, Gary Jenkins, Trustee at 709 Market St. in Fairmont, WV 26554. All proceeds go towards the care and maintenance, equipment repair, and to keep the paving and roadway throughout the grounds up to par.
Weather Prediction
A few years ago while at the beach I stumbled upon a “Weather Forecasting Stone.” It’s probably one of the funniest sarcastic crafts I’ve seen in awhile. If it wasn’t so simple to make I would’ve bought one. The sign has a large rock hanging from it with different forecasts such as, “If rock is wet, it’s raining. If rock is dry, it’s sunny. Can’t see stone, it’s foggy. As the list goes on it adds “if rock is moving up and down, earthquake. If rock is gone, tornado/hurricane.” Odd sense of humor that I have, it tickled me. While accurate, my faith in the stone’s prediction isn’t rock solid. Ha. Ha. Interestingly, I did run across this fun fact about crickets telling the temperature. According to scientists, the frequency of the chirping varies according to the temperature. To get a rough estimate of the temperature in degrees fahrenheit, count the number of chirps in 15 seconds and then add 37. The number you get will be an approximation of the outside temperature.
4th of July
Braving the world to celebrate freedom? Some events will still be held in the area, amidst social distancing practices. The laser light show will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday in Fairview. Mannington will have a slightly larger event with The 21 Band performing at 6:30 pm at Hough Park and R&B Concessions will be selling refreshments. Fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. The City of Mannington and the Mannington Park Board ask that you bring your own chair.
Drive In Movie
Noah’s Ark Assembly of God is hosting a Drive-In Movie tonight. Showing for your viewing pleasure is “Abominable.” This PG rated animated film is the story of a young girl’s journey to reunite a Yeti she found on her apartment roof with his family while staying clear of a zoologist out to capture him for her selfish gains. There is no admission cost to the event but please bring your own snacks. Please arrive in the church parking lot by 9:30 p.m. The movie will start promptly at 9:45 p.m. There will be limited parking so it’s first come/first served. This movie is being offered by Marion County Parks and Recreation, Noah’s Ark Assembly of God, & Marion County Public Library – Friends of the Fairview Library.
Sunset Ellis Drive In on Route 19 outside of Shinnston will be showing the original 1984 classic “Ghostbusters” this weekend. A blast from the past! For their second feature, the 1982 Adventure that made us all want to phone home, “E.T.” Both are rated PG.
Mobile Food Pantry
A mobile food pantry will be set up on July 7 at North Marion High School. Hosted by Mountaineer Food Bank, no contact boxes will be loaded into the trunk of your car from 11 am.-1 p.m.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to father/son back to back birthday boys, D.J. and Domenick Cosco. Also celebrating their birthdays with a boom are Daniel Robinson Donalson, Janeice Martin Stanley, Jamie Robinette Bray, Dawn Shumate VanPelt, Nancy Duckworth, Mike Fast, Cathy Sturm Straight, and Andrea Warnick.
Pen Pals
Good Morning America featured a story about Victorian Senior Care in Cary, North Carolina (just outside of Raleigh). The residents at Phoenix Assisted care shared pictures of themselves with a sign asking, “Would You Be My Pen Pal?” Below, each sign stated their interests such as John who was looking for NY Yankees Fans, Roger who loves to gamble, Ms. Lenora who would just like to receive some mail, and my personal favorite, Ms. Hattie who loves men and snacks. The residents included their address, 201 West High St., Cary, North Carolina, 27513 and hope to get mail from all over the U.S. Most of the residents are restricted to the care facility and their only interaction with new people would be via mail. How cool would it be for the assisted living facilities around here to do this with their residents? It just goes to show that you’re never too old to have new experiences or make new friends!
Husky Pups Soccer
Coming off of their inaugural season, the Lady Husky Pups Soccer team is looking for some new players. The team consists of ladies from the North Marion High School feeder schools (Mannington, Fairview, Monongah and Barrackville). Eligible girls entering the 6th-8th grades in the fall can contact Chelsea Haymond at 304-694-4546.
Around Town
The fence lady is back at it this week to wish you a Happy 4th of July. She had a little help from two of her three great-grand kids in placing those cups in the fence. The Town of Farmington will be looking for some help soon. If you’re interested or know someone looking for work you can inquire at the Town Hall. A few Farmers celebrated the graduation of their Class of 2020 members last weekend. Congratulations to Francie Hall, Mary Elliott, Eddie McDougal, Matthew Love, and all graduates!
Ever heard of miner’s lettuce? Tangle gut?
Our people of Appalachian ancestry would harvest this early spring greenery which they often referred to as “miner’s lettuce” or “tangle gut.” To me it looks like weeds we used to find along the railroad tracks, but I guess it was quite the delicacy. It was almost always served “killed” which means to pour hot oil over the fresh greens and toss and serve quickly. Usually the lady of the house would use leftover bacon grease with a few crumbs of bacon left for extra flavor and added chopped spring green onions, salt and pepper. Harvesting in the hills, they would collect huge sacks of tangle gut while hunting morel mushrooms.
Reach Out
Our offices are closed today in honor of the holiday, but we will be back in all of this coming week. You’re welcome to pop in and see me from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or give me a call at (304)367-2527. As always I do take submissions through the mail at the office, P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26555 or via email at scummons@timeswv.com. Stay safe and have a Happy Independence Day!
