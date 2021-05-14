The weather forecast sounds great for the next week with temperatures in the 70’s but possible rain off and on every day. Spring is actually here.
Community Education Outreach Service Week
The CEOS will celebrate Community Educational Outreach Week May 16-22.
The County Council Meeting will be at 10 a.m., May 20 at the East Marion Pavilion, just above the Visitors Center.
The CEOS are volunteers whose mission is to broaden our horizons in our Community, continue our lifelong Educational learning to strengthen individuals and families, provide an Outreach for leadership development and volunteer Service in partnership with the West Virginia University Extension Service.
The Extension Agent is Ric Rodriguez and the program assistant is Eva Beto. Reach both at 304-267-2772 at the Marion County Extension Office.
The original name for the club was the Farm Women’s Club and then the Extension Homemakers. We have older members in our clubs that have been members for over 50 and 70 years. We also have a member, Lenora Cowger who is 100 years old, and has been a member of the Winfield Club for over 80 years.
The CEOS Clubs in the county now are: Benton’s Ferry, Beverly, Bunner Ridge, Colfax, Mt. Claire, and Winfield. For more information you may contact Janet Spine, Marion County President of our clubs, at 304-288-3345.
Come on out this week, to the Marion County Public Library, where the CEOS members will have a display of pictures and information about the CEOS, their history and the things they still do for our community.
6th Annual Strike Out Cancer
Annual Strike Out Cancer will be held May 15 from Noon to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Kickin’ Cancer Relay For Life Team. Come out and support a great cause and have fun.
Participants pay $15 each, teams of up to 5, unlimited bowling; free shoe rental and food. Spectators are $5, anyone who wants to participate, but can’t come out, and you want to donate, please contact me.
Extras: 50-50 Drawing-Raffles-enter the $1 chance is game for the most strikes in game 1 & 2.
RSVP: On our rescheduled 6th Annual Strike Out Cancer Facebook page or to John Satterfield by May 10 at 304-657-9265.
Summer Send-Off
The Summer Send-Off will be held by the Marion County Board of Education at 1516 Mary Lou Retton Dr. in Fairmont.
The drive-thru will be held May 22, with a free book give-away (K-12), from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
White Hall Elementary
Special congratulations to White Hall’s teacher, Miss Rachelle Bourne, who was just named the 2021-2022 Marion County Teacher of the Year.
May 17: Miss Bourne will be honored at the board of education meeting at 6 p.m. at EFHS
May 21: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 22: Saturday — Summer Send Off 10 a.m-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Marion County Board of Education (Drive Thru)
May 27: Terrific Kids for May announced
May ??: Olympic Day by PTO for our students, to be held outside
May 27: Fourth Grade “graduation” picnic and ceremony at Outdoor Pavilion
May 28: Way to Go Wildcat Tickets announced
May 28: PBIS Nine Week Celebration (event to be announced)
May 28: Last Day of School
May 31: Holiday
June 7: Summer SOLE (summer school for COVID Recovery) runs 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and ends June 29. Transportation provided, breakfast and lunch provided. Register online at Marionboe.com
Special Town Council Meeting
A special Town Hall meeting will be held May 17, at 6 p. m. at the Municipal Building.
On the agenda — Consider Marklinn and Matthew Drive Change Order.
White Hall Town Council
The regular meeting was held May 10. Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns; John Dodds invited the Town to participate in the upcoming Three Rivers Festival parade on May 27, at 6 p.m. The Festival will be held from May 27-29.
In communications and announcements:
The town’s portion of the 50/50 drawing, which was $118, from Spring Fling was donated to the Community Care Center. The May 8 Cleanup Day resulted in four filled dumpsters. Aug. 3-6, the Municipal League Conference will be held at Oglebay Resort. Waste management proposals are due May 24 and will be awarded May 28. The Community Yard Sale is June 12 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The public hearing for the Courtney/FEB Annexation had no objections. The Annexation Committee has not received a call back from Colasessano’s about annexation.
The Streets and Highway Committee met May 12 at 3:30 p.m. in council chambers.
Police Chief Guerrieri reported 674 calls for service that involved 58 cases and 100 citations in April, post job for new officer, applied for a grant to hire another officer, said active shooter training went well and involved several police departments, Marion County Rescue Squad and 911 first responders. Lieutenant Clifton is now certified to teach active shooter classes to our officers, and Chief is working on a countywide active shooter training grant.
Thank you note to White Hall Police from FSHS Wrestling Boosters, for escorting the Polar Bears State Wrestling Qualifiers.
Day to day work reported by Trey Simmerman, Town Attorney.
Public Works—material for the pavilion has started to arrive, start date soon for concrete pad—trimming around roads, be cautious—work on mirror at end of Emerald Drive.
Town Coordinator—water running across road on U.S. 250 will be worked on by property owner at Emerald Drive and then be evaluated by Department of Highways for any need to work on ditching. Beautification permits have been submitted, appointment to get quote to replace City Sign, and audit is nearly complete, there is $350,000 in the Streets and Highway Fund.
Engineer Report—Matthews project starts on May 11, open to traffic, Marklinn Drive cost is $5000, and the Mathews change order is $3000. The estimate for Lavender and Garnet will be ready by May 12.
The Courtney/FEB Annexation request passed and will now be sent to the County Commission for approval.
Pine Lane Roadway was discussed, along with costs, and request that members drive out to look at the road and it will be on next agenda.
Poll workers approved and Cindy Stover will be fifth poll worker.
Post Office asked that road around the “Mall” be named one entire name. The Council voted to name the road around the Middletown Commons, Commons Loop.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
