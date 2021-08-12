Good morning Mannington.
The big event of August is now behind us and the next will be the opening of school and then Labor Day. It always seems that after the fair, fall is here. Gardens are doing very well and a lot of canning and freezing is going on. I have heard that glass canning jars and lids are very difficult to find. Some have been able to order these online.
Canning and freezing vegetables is a lot of work, but it is so good during the winter.
We may have some rain, but it is also supposed to be warm. Remember to check on neighbors who may have a problem keeping cool.
Hope everyone has a good week. Take care of yourselves and each other. Stay safe.
Clothing give away
The Mannington Church of Christ will hold a clothing give-away on Aug. 18 from 8-11 a.m. They will have a wide variety of clothing from women, men and children. If you have clothing you would like to donate, please check with them before just dropping off your items.
They have limited space and cannot take large amounts at one time. They will be holding their clothing give-away on the third Wednesday of each month.
Congratulations
The Mannington District Fair is over for this season and we want to say congratulations to those young ladies who were crowned queen. The Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen is Isabella Steele. Kyndle Stewart was crowned Junior Miss Mannington District Fair Queen and the Miss Mannington District Fair Queen is Kyndra Stewart. She will be representing the Mannington District Fair Association in January at the Fairs and Festivals Convention in Charleston.
The many fair and festival queens from across West Virginia will compete for the title of Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals and will be the Queen of the West Virginia State Fair next August.
All of the young ladies who took part in these pageants did a remarkable job.
Farmer’s market
Yes, The Farmer’s Market will open again on Aug. 14 with set-up beginning at 8 a.m.
The market runs from 9 a.m. until noon.
Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week.
The number of guests and vendors is growing.
Check Facebook, to see if the Fire Department will be serving. Tell your friends and help spread the word when they are set up.
If they have enough help, they plan to return but maybe not each week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week with vendors possibly being different each week.
Some vendors set-up each week, others may come once or twice a month. So, you may find something different each time you attend.
Fresh vegetables are becoming more available as gardens are doing well in this area. Many folks come for the fresh-made Kettle Corn, get there early.
Fresh baked items are very popular. Wood crafts are available, and some very pretty jewelry can be found also. This is also at time to eat breakfast downtown before the market opens, plan to meet friend and just take time to be downtown Mannington.
You just might like to check out other places of business while you are there.
Farmer’s market coupons
There will be Farmer’s Market Coupons available at the North Marion Senior Center Aug. 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call Diana or Tammy at 304-986-1792 for an appointment.
Thank you
The Mannington District Fair Association wishes to say “Thank You” to all that attended the Mannington Fair last week.
They are very appreciative of the support from everyone. The week was a great success and the weather was good for the whole week.
The one short rain did not dampen the fun at the fair.
If you did not get a chance to attend the fair or drive by the fairgrounds at night, you missed a great light show.
There was a new Ferris Wheel on the midway this year. It was set up by the Community Building and was out lined with many lights that changed colors and was taller than the community building. It made a very impressive site as you came by the grounds.
There were two new motor sport events this year and seemed to be very well received by attendees.
The Enduro Race on Monday evening was a Tribute to the Beaty 500. Those participating had a good time and those watching enjoyed a different event. Saturday brought a lot of noise at the KOI drag race. This brought out the dirt bikes and ATVs.
The directors also wish to say thank you to each and all who helped in any way with the 2021 fair.
It takes a lot of folks to see this event planned and produced each year.
After the cancellation of the fair in 2020 it was great to be able to return to a tradition of the Mannington area. Plans are already moving forward for the 2022 annual fair. The dates will be August 8 to 13, 2022.
We will be looking forward to seeing everyone. Have a safe year.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning.
Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.