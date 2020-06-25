Good morning Mannington!
Welcome summer! This is the time of year that so many make plans to have a lot of fun. This summer will be different in that we can not do what many like to do such as travel or activities that have a lot of people in attendance. Try to be creative and do something different this summer. Short trips with just the family sightseeing, a picnic in the park, something of this type can be fun too. If you are going to a state park or other outdoor area, you may have to have a mask and it would also help to protect each member of the family, wash your hands often. You can get out some and still stay safe. Don’t forget you can always plan an outdoor activity in your own backyard. Hope everyone has a good week, have some summer fun and stay safe.
Mannington District Fair
The Mannington District Fair Board of Directors voted Thursday evening, June 18 to cancel the 2020 Mannington District Fair due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the surrounding area. The Mannington District Fair has only canceled one other time and that was during World War II.
The initial decision to proceed with the fair this year was based on guidelines presented by local and state health officials. The situation has changed and the board felt it was important to protect the community. We are saddened by the decision but we know that it is the right decision.
The board of directors would like to thank our vendors, entertainers, volunteers and employees that were willing to move forward this year. We appreciate everything you do to make the fair a success and hope to see you next year.
Thee 88th Mannington District Fair is now scheduled for August 2-7, 2021.
Graduate’s Posters
The posters of the graduates that were displayed along Water Street in Mannington are now available for pickup at city hall. Please come into the Water Department of the office weekdays between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get your poster. The city wishes all the graduates, good luck in the future.
Farmers Market
This will be the third week of the new event in Mannington. The Farmers Market, sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club, is now open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Trader’s Alley, behind Mountaineer Florist.
There were several local artisans, and crafters set up as well as produce and farm fresh eggs. As gardens begin to produce in the area, more farm raised vegetables will also become available. There were quite a few folks visiting the market, and they had a chance to visit with friends as they all looked at the items for sale. Yes, folks were still social distancing and many were wearing masks. It is still something new for Mannington and it is hoped that it will continue to grow. The vendors may change some each week as some may not attend each week. Thank you to those who are participating and thank you to area residents who came to see what is available. Hope to see you Saturday.
Health care Expanding
The Bharti Medical Group will be expanding its health care coverage to this area by opening a new primary care clinic in North Pointe Plaza in Mannington. The clinic will be called MEDBRIDGE of Mannington and is set to open in the near future. It will provide care for the entire family. Please watch this sight for further information. You can also follow themon the MEDBRIDGE Facebook page for further updates.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
