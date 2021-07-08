Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a good weekend. It was rather loud around Mannington Sunday and everyone seemed to enjoy the fireworks and also setting off their own. Now we move into the heat of summer. Those folks who have gardens planted are saying that vegetables are doing very well. Some folks are harvesting already and others expect to do so very soon. Fresh vegetables, everyone’s favorite. Please remember to check on those who may not have air conditioning and having trouble if the temperature stays so high. We live where we need to check on each other. Take care of yourself and look out for each other. Stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, July 12 with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week with vendors possibly being different each week. Some vendors set-up each week, others may come once or twice a month. So, you may find something different each time you attend. Fresh vegetables will soon be more available very soon. So many folks come for the fresh-made Kettle Corn, get there early. Fresh baked items are very popular. Wood crafts are available, and some very pretty jewelry can be found also. This is also a time to eat breakfast downtown before the Market opens, plan to meet friends and just take time to be in downtown Mannington. You just might like to check out other places of business while you are here.
North Marion Senior Center
Another back to normal! The North Marion Senior Center will be open on its normal weekly schedule, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The Marion County Senior Centers in Fairmont will be open all week. and will deliver meals to shut-ins from all centers. As of July 1, there will be no more grab and go meals. Folks may now come inside to eat lunch.
Seniors are encouraged to come to the center on Mondays, July 7, 14, 21 and 28 for Bingo. Come and enjoy the game and getting back together for the fellowship. Pick up a packet that contains information about events, menu lists and general on nutrition are available at the center.
The yearly Senior Picnic is planned for July 30th at the North Marion Senior Center. More information will be available soon. Welcome back.
Fair Parade 2021
Yes, another event to let us know that we are getting back to a more normal life. The dates for the 2021 Mannington District Fair will be Aug. 2-7. Due to coronavirus in 2020 the fair was cancelled, but it will again be held and hope for the enjoyment that we all have missed. It is time to begin thinking about participating in the Annual Parade which will be held on Aug.2 at 6 p.m. Individuals, groups, churches ,businesses, organizations and others need to start planning their entries in this annual event. For information or to register for the parade please contact Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or MADFPARADE@GMAIL.COM. Plan to be part of this event and celebrate being able to return to a time with family and friends.
Fair pageant information
Deadlines are fast approaching to enter the different pageants that are a part of the Mannington District Fair. The Photogenic Competition is online only. Pictures and registration are only taken digitally. These registrations will only be accepted until July 11.
The Little Miss Pageant registration is open until July 25 and sign-up will be held at the stage on the fairground.
Applications for the Junior Miss and Mannington District Fair Queen Pageant will be accepted until July 25. Now open to eligible candidates from Marion, Taylor Preston, Monongalia, Doddridge, Harrison and Wetzel Counties.
All of these forms can be found on the web site manningtondistrictfair.org.
Tuesday Fair events
The Mannington District Fair will begin the second day of the event on Tuesday, Aug. 3 with gates opening at 2 p.m. Horse show for those youngsters 12 years of age and younger will be held from 2-4 p.m. Registration for the demolition derby will begin at 4 p.m. A horse show for those folks 13 years of age and over will be held from 4-6 p.m. A Showmanship Clinic for 4-H and FFA members will be held at the 4-H and FFA Barn at 6 p.m. and this is open to the public. It is a chance to see these students train to show their animals before the day of judging.
Rides will be open and the ride stamp will be available from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. The Kent Family Circus will provide shows at 6, 7:30 and 10 p.m. The Mannington District Fair Queen and Junior Miss Fair Queen Competition and Crowning will take place on the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Thomas Motorsport Demolition Derby will begin at 8 p.m. in the Big Show Ring. A day full of events, something for everyone. Don’t forget all of that great food.
Mannington Public Library
The Mannington Public Library is now open for normal use and time. If you wish to go in to find a book you can now do so. It is so good to have something that so many folks enjoy back to normal.
Book Sale in the building next door to the library, is also open. If you are looking for a good buy on books, this is just the place to stop. The Friends of the Library sponsor the book sale and the proceeds are used by the library. It is open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They have books that have been donated and they have some that are from the library. Some of the books are just like new, others show that they have been read by several different folks. The Book Sale also often has jigsaw puzzles, movies and other items. Take a few minutes and just stop in to see what is available and you may decide to stop in each week for a little while. The book sale will take donations of books, only when they are open, and then not a great amount at one time.
Rymer Cemetery
Mowing and upkeep of cemeteries in the area is always ongoing. It is expensive to keep these areas looking nice during the summer. This is true of the Rymer Cemetery. If you have loved ones buried in the Rymer Cemetery, would you consider making a donation to help keep the cemetery looking nice. Donations are the only income for the mowing and upkeep of these older cemeteries and any donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance. Please make contributions to the Rymer Cemetery Fund, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
