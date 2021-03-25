Good morning Mannington!!
There has been so much sunshine recently and it has been so good to be out to enjoy it. Just being outside for a few minutes can make many folks feel so much better.
It does not seem possible that Sunday will be Palm Sunday. Even if we have to stay home, time seems to be going very quickly. There are more flowers showing up all of the time. The cold nights are holding some growth back, and that may be a good thing, as the plants will not be killed by a hard frost.
It seems that more COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, but we still need to be very careful. We have been asked to continue to wear a mask and social distance even though many people are getting their vaccine shots. We still need to be very careful and help each other through this time of the pandemic. Hopefully, before too much longer, larger gatherings will be OK and we can start to gather with friends again.
I hope everyone has a great week. Please remember those who are ill or have lost loved ones, or those who just might need a little help. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Last Fish Dinners
Friday will be the last Fish Dinner of the season, served by Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. They will be serving from 4 to 7 p.m. and pick-up will be curb-side in the church parking lot. The menu this week will be deep fried cod, coleslaw, pierogis and green beans, with bread and dessert.
The cost is $10 per person. You may place your order by phone at 304-694-5166 or 681-404-1552 and plan your time of pick-up. Also, you may drive up and place your order from your car and in just a few minutes it will be delivered to you. There is not a long wait time if you stop by.
Thank you to all of the fine folks who have prepared this fine meal and have been able to bring this annual event to the community after it was canceled in 2020. We do miss the fellowship of eating in the dinning room; it is a time to see friends and have fun talking and enjoying the meal and being together. We look forward to 2022. Thank you to all of the community members who have supported this fundraiser again this year. Your support is always greatly appreciated.
Ribbon cutting
The official ribbon cutting for a new business in Mannington will be held Saturday at noon. This official opening will be held at BerTeas on Clarksburg Street. Many may have already tried the many teas that are available or tried them at the Farmers Market that was held last summer in Trader’s Alley. If you have not been to this new special spot in Mannington, plan now to attend and see what your special tea just might be. Welcome BerTeas to Mannington. There will be refreshments served following the ribbon cutting.
Main Street Easter Egg Search
Mannington Main Street will sponsor a “Special Easter Egg Search” Easter Week. These eggs will be hidden on March 29, inside or outside downtown. You must redeem your finds by Friday, April 2.
There will be four special eggs and each will have a ticket inside that will be worth “Mannington Bucks”. The four amounts will be 100, 75, 50 and 25 “Mannington Bucks.” If you find one of these eggs, please bring it to Baby B’s Café to redeem your ticket for the “Mannington Bucks” and these bucks can be used at participating businesses in Mannington. There will be other Easter Eggs hidden, which will hold tickets for gift certificates and more “Mannington Bucks.” Plan to enjoy the fun of looking for the hidden eggs.
Normally adults just stand around watching the kids find eggs, but this can be adult fun, too. This is a way for Mannington Main Street to get shoppers to come to town and redeem their “Mannington Bucks” in Mannington businesses. While you are visiting area businesses you just might find something you have been looking for or something you didn’t know you were looking for.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
There will be a pizza, sandwich, and salad sale on Saturday, March 27, in the dining hall of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department from 3 to 6 p.m. All orders are by phone only at 304-449-1904 or 1905. Those who are coming in for pick-up are to enter through the single door beside the town hall and above the big hanging sign and then exit by the double doors by the kitchen. Masks and social distancing are required. The proceeds from the sale will benefit the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department.
FYI, if you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
