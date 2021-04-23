Friday blessings to you, Farmers.
This week, I lost my mind. Maybe it’s the wanderer in me that misses traveling. It could possibly be the reminder that our Boston trip happened three years ago. (I observed a day of mourning for all those luscious lobster rolls I’m missing.)
Possibly, I’ve logged some time this week watching the Frying Pan Shoals live shark cam as a relaxing technique (they look so huggable). Now I’d give my front teeth to swim out into the Atlantic until my feet don’t touch. With the growing necessity for summer adventures I did the craziest thing a girl can do. I purchased a bathing suit online. Egads. It’s sitting on my desk, mocking me as I type, and will continue taunting me on the drive home as I contemplate when to bite the bullet and try it on. Did I mention it’s a two piece? Yes. I’ve lost all sanity completely.
That day not only was I feeling a need for some vitamin sea, but also felt empowered to be size positive no matter what size a lady is. Hemlines were not raised by meek women but confident ones. Right? We may not all be in the best shape but we’re still in good shape, pandemic be darned. In honor of my looney ideas, I challenge every one of you this week to do something daring. No, I’m not talking about burning your masks like Jane Fonda burned her undergarments. Take some time to love yourself, Farmers. We need to remember that we can’t love our brothers and sisters if we don’t love ourselves first.
Band Mixer and Spaghetti Dinner
If you have a soon to be freshman at North Marion who might be interested in joining the NMHS Husky Marching Band, they will have an 8th Grade Mixer on May 11 from 6-8 p.m. in the band room. Get to know current members, play games, food, and a great way to make friends before entering high school. Band members are currently selling tickets for their Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser. The tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children under the age of 10. The spaghetti dinner will be May 1 from 1-4. It is a pick up only dinner to prevent any COVID worries. Please support your local musicians.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Deanna Hayes, Les O’Dell, Beth Michalec, Johnny Provins, Suzy Bolyard, and Lauren Ross.
Canoe Race
The Joel McCann Memorial Canoe Race will be held next Saturday, May 1. It’s always a bustling day in Farmington as we are the end location for boats to be pulled out of the water. If you’re looking for something to do, grab a lawn chair or throw a blanket in the bed of your truck and sit along the creek to watch them paddle along. If you’d like to participate, sign ups will begin that morning at 8 a.m. with boats in the water at the Mannington park around 9 a.m. Registration is $10 and goes to a good cause. The race was named in honor of former Fire Chief Joel McCann who passed away due to a car accident in 2001. He had been the chief of the Mannington Vol. Fire Department for 17 years and was a participant in the canoe race prior to his passing.
North Marion news
Congrats to the men’s basketball team who won against Weir High. The victory gives them a chance at the sectional finals and we couldn’t be prouder. What an opportunity to have two championship basketball teams as the Ladies brought home a regional championship this week. Seniors who are distance learners can pick up their caps and gowns. Please stop by the school after 1 p.m. today or call and make arrangements for a different time in the upcoming week. Don’t forget that neighboring MCTC’s greenhouse also opens today. Good Luck to the Track teams who have a meet tonight at home. Congratulations to Eva Tennand and Kia Newbrough on their acceptance to the 2021 Governor’s Schools for the Arts in Theatre. Finally, continue to keep Principal Devito in your prayers as she continues to fight the good fight. We support you and know you’re strong enough to beat cancer!
National Drug Take Back Day
Mannington Pharmacy is now open by MedBridge in Mannington, across from Wonderland Daycare. They are a participating location of National Drug Take Back Day, tomorrow, April 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Teaming up with The Mannington Police Department, they will offer the community the opportunity to dispose of all unused medications safely. Normal business hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. You can give them a call at 304-986-3811. Get this! They offer FREE local delivery in our area, pill pack prescription options and accept almost all insurances.
Little League
This week’s games include B-Ball on the 27th at 7 p.m. in Rivesville against the Rams. C-Ball plays Rivesville on the 28th at 7 p.m. on our home field here in Farmington. Finally, T-Ball will be in action on the 29th at 6 p.m. playing Mannington Green on the Gator’s home turf in Mannington. Let’s go Farmers!
Prom time
Prom tickets are now on sale in Room 222 for North Marion’s “A Red Carpet Night in Hollywood” themed Prom. Cost are $25 for singles and $40 a couple and will be available leading up to Prom night, May 1 in the NMHS Gymnasium. Ladies, if a fella hasn’t asked you, grab your friends and go. Gentlemen, if there’s someone special you’d like to ask, time’s almost up!
Hummingbirds
Ruby throated hummingbirds are coming back to the area. (Hopefully the snow didn’t scare them away). They normally arrive in mid-April throughout West Virginia. You can track their progress at journeynorth.org/hummingbirds which also updates on other varieties like the Rufous and Black chinned hummingbirds. It’s a really interesting site with info for all ages to track sightings on everything from leaves, frogs, barn swallows, and monarch butterflies to whales, earthworms and maple syrup. I put out two feeders this year, one on the front porch as usual and one in the backyard where Kasey and I hope to plant some bee and hummingbird friendly flowers this year. We’re excited about our motion sensor camera catching some live action on the porch!
Yesteryear
I’m currently reading a book called, “The Woman Before Wallis” which is an interesting story of Thelma Morgan, twin sister of Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt who was the mother of the late Gloria Vanderbilt. She was involved with the Duke of Windsor before he took up with Wallis Simpson. I like to look up what was going on at the same time period as the stories in my books. Off to the archives I went. The twin sisters were mentioned in the 1940s as guests at a villa near Cannes where they are near to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. Talk about keeping tabs on your ex.
It talks about society people such as Mildred Ginsberg, wife of Paramount head Henry, who was wearing a new hat with a black velvet zipper on the veil. She zipped, the veil fell to one side so she could eat. How nifty! Jack Benny lunched at the Ritz while he was in town to see George Burns and Gracie Allen’s Palladium opening. The comment was “wish nations showed that kind of friendship” (wish our nation would). In our world in that era we were upset at the setback of the ‘45 football team who had two hurt athletes. It’s said that Coach Jiggs Marra commented on possible season ending injuries for Etley Jenkins and George Meneas. Two honorable mentions on the ‘49 baseball team All State were Soblewski and Strauch (first names not given) from Farmington. Forrest Clark, coach at Mannington High School left for a position at Parkersburg High leaving a vacancy that Farmington coach Clarence “Cassy” Ryan would fill. No new coach was named for Farmington as of August 1944. Also in the same year, the Fairmont Office of the Solid Fuels Administration announced an order to seize the five remaining idle mines under private control. One of those idle mines included the Farmington No. 9 mine of the Jamison Coal and Coke Co.
Clothing Giveaway/Food Sale
Tomorrow from 9 a.m.-Noon, the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, a half mile north of Fairview on Route 218, will sponsor a clothing giveaway for all ages. Due to COVID, the following restrictions are to be followed: no children at this time, masks must be worn, only 4 people allowed in at one time (in the order that you arrive). If you know someone in need, pass the word along. While you’re roaming that end of the county, stop by the Fairview Fire Hall for their pizza, sandwich and salad sale from 3-6 p.m. All orders must be phoned in at 304-449-1904/1905, and carryout only.
Food Distribution
For those in the area who are hurting or know someone whose needs are greater than our own, please jot down next Wednesday, April 28th at 11 a.m. Palatine Park will be the location for food box giveaways that include items such as fresh produce, meat and dairy products. Sponsored by the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority and The Connecting Link, Inc. and brought to you by Save the Children and the USDA’s Farmers to Families program, everyone is welcome, no income requirements, to pick up extra help they might need. It is first come/first served and you are asked to remain in your vehicle, pop your truck and be mindful of safety practices with Covid-19.
It’s a beautiful day, what are you doing?
Let me know what’s going on in your world. You can contact me at the office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. I’m easiest to reach via email at scummons@timeswv.com, on social media, or by phone 304-367-2527. You can always mail things to P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554. Stay safe and get out and enjoy the fresh air!
