Merry Christmas Eve, Farmers!
Are you ready for Santa? I can finally say that I am. With the exception of a few things I left to carry on my Eve tradition of late night wrapping with George Bailey, I am in a good place and ready to enjoy time with family. In addition to helping with the present selection, Miss Kasey opted to help wrap this year. After all, she’s been watching all of the baking and decorating shows this year. We tried a few fancy techniques and I just say I was really proud of myself for pulling them off quite well. She added the bows, ribbon and special touches. It wasn’t until we were placing them under the tree that I realized she had written all my gift tags as “From Kasey & Family.” I suppose I should be thankful that at 12 years of age she is taking such an active interest in gift giving and making all the details just so-so. Most kids don’t. Happy Christmas to everyone of you dear readers. From my home, Miss Kasey, and our family (Kyan and Jared, too).
Around town
I received a message Wednesday night from a classmate that, like me, grew up and is raising her family here in town. She and her husband have made Farmington’s First “Comfort Closet.” It will be stocked with blankets, gloves, hats, and various grooming items.
The closet will be placed in the picnic area on the corner of Mill and Main Street in downtown. Although they’re just trying to teach their young sons about giving back, this beautiful closet is being donated by Amanda and Eric Hibbs and family. Look for this generous new addition to Farmington coming just in time for the new year. Our branch of BCBank is collecting coats and winter apparel for the United Way until Dec. 31. If you have any gently-used items you’d like to donate, please place them in the box set up in the lobby. Please keep Patty Menas and her family in your prayers. Such a sweet lady. Also say an extra blessing for all of our shut-ins, those ill or in bad spirits this past year. Not everyone has a family to celebrate with on Christmas. A special hello to let them know they’re in your thoughts can make them feel special this holiday time. Baker’s Nook will not be doing lunch specials today as they will be closing at 1 p.m. for the holidays. Make sure to get any sweet treats you might need for Santa tonight!
Christmas church services
A lot of our local churches have posted their Christmas schedules as far as worship services on the Eve, Christmas Day as well as Sunday morning. Plum Run Baptist Church’s Candlelight Service will be held at 7 p.m. this evening. Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate our Savior! St. Peter’s Catholic Church’s Feast of the Nativity of the Lord (Christmas) Mass Schedule includes Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. this evening. Midnight Mass will begin at 10 p.m. at St. Patrick’s in Mannington and Christmas Day Mass 10 a.m. also at St. Patrick’s. Holy Mass on the 4th Sunday of Advent Vigil Mass will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s in Farmington.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to these presents! Richard Daniel Priester, Mason O’Dell, Linda Gamble, Rebecca Tomana, Natalie Tennant, Laura Fast, Gloria Scotchel Alvaro, Rebecca Ruckle, Corey Bonasso, Chrissy Shaver, Rusty Edwards, and Amy Toothman.
Yesteryear
Christmas gave leave to those fine Farmington folks to travel and visit friends and family. Mr. and Mrs. A. L. Lancaster of Farmington, spent Christmas of 1920 with their daughter-in-law, Mrs. Shannon Wiley Lancaster in Fairmont. It’s odd to see a listing where they didn’t state the son’s name so I dug a little bit and learned that the Lancaster’s son, Shannon, had passed the following January. It seems he had been sick throughout the prior holidays in December 1919 and passed shortly after the New Year on Jan. 9 at the young age of 31 from an infection that started with an inflamed gallbladder which ruptured. The simple remedy for this in today’s world would be a hospital stay and removal of the organ. It’s a procedure that’s fairly common with over 700,000 performed in the U.S. each year. It’s interesting that he and his wife and two young children resided in Monongah on Water Street, according to his WWI draft card. He put down his location of birth as “Wileyville, WV” which we all know was one of the names of our town before it was finalized as Farmington. Willeyville, Willeytown, and Underwood were all former names before it was changed to Farmington, then back to Underwood and finally Farmington once more. Mr. Lancaster was buried at Woodlawn Cemetery where his stone designates him as a veteran of the First World War. Upon further inspection I found a lot of descendents of the Lancaster family, a few of which stayed in the area for a few more generations and some still live here. Dallas, a grandson of A.L. and his wife Charlotte, passed away 21 years ago on Dec. 29, 2000. When I looked into their family tree, the Lancasters branched off several generations of Farmington Farmers and established many of families with long lines well over 100 years of heritage in our community. Anyone else find this fascinating?
News from the North
The Mannington Moose has become the newest Husky PRIDE partner and supporter of their PBIS program! A tough loss to the Huskies’ basketball team this week against FSHS. We attended and as always enjoyed the Rachel Rowdies student section’s enthusiasm. Monday’s game coincided with NMHS’s “ugly sweater” day and several students were still in their festive attire. I particularly liked the Christmas blazer one gentleman sported through the game. Those Rowdies always show up with their most stylish!
Final thoughts
I saw this and thought it was appropriate for those last minute shoppers, and also those who will be hunting bargains or returning items in the upcoming days. “Be kind to retail workers. It’s not their fault you waited until Mary’s water broke to buy your gifts.” Gave me a chuckle. I will be back in the office and ready to ring in the New Year on Monday morning! You can contact me at the office at 304-367-2527 or scummons@timeswv.com. Merry Christmas!
