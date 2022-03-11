Wherever you go, whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you this week, Farmers.
St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and boy do we need the luck of the Irish on our side this week as our Huskies enter their next round of play at the state tournament. Tip off this morning is at 11:30 a.m. and we send our love and support on the bus from North Marion making its way down to Charleston with student fans, faculty, and of course the Rachel Rowdies. The state championship game will be played tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. and we hope to see our girls go all the way! Win or not, it’s a great day to be a Husky!
Around town
There will be no FHI fundraiser breakfasts again this year. As much as I hate to start off with bad news, there’ve been so many inquiries that it needed to be mentioned. Homecoming is still on for this year. The scheduled date is Saturday, July 30 and more information will be disclosed as we get closer to summer. Condolences to the Boord family who lost a good man this week. Our hearts go out to the family of Marvin Boord who passed after a hard fought battle with COVID. His wife, Liz, had been updating us on his progress from the highs to the lows. He attended North Marion but graduated from East Fairmont and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Liz and their children, Maria and Ian, are in our thoughts.
Local Girl Scout Troop 10204 will host a cookie booth tomorrow at the Price Cutter in Mannington from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. If you haven’t gotten (or have already gone through) your first round of cookies, stop by and pick up a few more. The good people in Plum Run are organizing another garbage clean up day. Joni Latocha is currently in contact with the highway department about getting the necessary supplies needed for the clean up but they’re planning on next weekend, March 19 with a rain date of March 26. High school age children are eligible to get their volunteer hours for graduation by participating, please bring your forms to be signed. The meeting place is Plum Run Baptist Church parking lot at 9 a.m. Becky & Mike Opron’s antiques and collectible store will not be open this Saturday, March 12. Today’s special at The Baker’s Nook is salisbury steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll for $12. Good news coming out of the Nook, they’re extending their spring & summer hours starting this week. Tuesday-Thursday you can pop in from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Friday they’ll stay open until 7 p.m. and Saturday you can stop and shop from 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Don’t forget to check out their delicious breakfast menu.
News from the north
If your student has ties to the Monongah area, there are scholarships available. The Monongah High School Alumni Scholarships are for seniors who attended Monongah Middle School and would have attended Monongah High. Check with your guidance counselor. The scholarships are Memorial Scholarship, Monongah High Alumni Scholarship and Raymond Glover Scholarship. Congratulations to Megan Darrah, Autumn Lynch and Gage Efaw for winning 1st in community awareness and Brenna Wilfong, who won 2nd in hotel lodging management at the state DECA competition in Charleston. They are eligible to participate in the National Conference in Atlanta. There will be a Town Hall Meeting in the NMHS Library on March 15 to discuss issues affecting the school’s academic performances. The meeting is open to the public and starts promptly at 6 p.m. For more information you can contact the school at 304-986-3063.
School news
Today is the last day to submit kindergarten registration packets. If you need to pick up a packet, please contact your child’s elementary school or the Board of Education main office. March is Youth Art Month and we have several great artists whose talents are being displayed in different honorary places.
Fairview Elementary and Middle Students are on display at the Parkersburg Art Center. Artist are from 5th Grade: Day at the Diner Meal, Braiden Morris (Bacon, Eggs & Sausage Sculpture), Brayden Perkins (Cheeseburger Sculpture), Lariah Boyce (Salad Sculpture),Laila Ruckle (Chicken Nuggets Sculpture), 2nd Grade: Brantley Eddy (Ice Cream Sundae Sculpture), Taylynn Boggess (Truck with Christmas Tree Sharpie Drawing), Kindergarten: Gemma Gerrard (Cat Sharpie Drawing). Learn more about Youth Art Month exhibits at the PAC: https://www.parkersburgartcenter.org/. Buster the Bus will be visiting Blackshere Elementary this morning to talk to the kids about bus safety. Buster has been visiting Marion County’s elementary schools over the last few weeks.
Odds and ends
Monongah Community Improvement Association will hold a rigatoni and meatball dinner on March 20 at the Monongah Town Hall from noon-3 p.m. Meals are carry-out only for a $10 donation. The Potter’s House in Fairview is considering starting an exercise class two days a week from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at the Art Center. If you’re interested let them know.
Noah’s Ark Middle School Olympics will be held March 18 from 6-8 p.m. for grades 4-8. Everyone is welcome, enjoy snacks, games and prizes awarded. Noah’s Ark is located on Route 218, 2704 Jamison Rd., Fairview. Fairview Public Library Book Links Tween Book Club will be starting up for kids ages 9-13. The first book they’ll discuss is “The One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate. Afterwards they will brainstorm strategies to save an endangered animal and nosh on some wild eats. It starts Wednesday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m. at the library. The book is available for check out at the library or is in e-book and audiobook form on Libby and Hoopla through the Marion County Public Library Systems.
Inspiring Minds Childcare will having an open house for those interested in touring the new center located at 21 Eighth Street in Carolina. The center is now enrolling ages 6 weeks to 12 years of age and will be open Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Open house will be from 4-7 p.m. on March 23 and 24. If you wish to enroll, please provide a copy of your child’s updated immunizations, physical and a $25 registration fee.
Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry is open every Thursday from 6-7 p.m. If you have the empty food boxes and could return them for refilling it would be appreciated as they are running low. Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale is happening tomorrow at the Fairview Fire Department from 3-6 p.m. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders for carry out or stop in and enjoy your meal at the Fire Hall. The building is handicap accessible and all proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Yesteryear
Farmington Elementary had a busy year in 1992. We had just gotten our new computers and the Kindergarten classroom was buzzing with excitement as they learned how to operate the new machines. Mrs. Pybus’ husband stopped by with Otus the screech owl on the day they were learning the letter “O.” Students were also learning the “Star Spangled Banner” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag” as part of their American History lessons. First Grade was learning the fundamentals of using a mouse on their new IBM computers. Erik Craig was the winner of the class’ Young Writer’s Contest and entered at the county level. Second Grade was proud to announce they had learned how to write the entire alphabet in cursive. Third Grade was excited to start their first weeks of Newspapers in the Classroom. Each day they read and discussed news articles from the Times West Virginian. We still have this program available today called “Newspapers in Education” (you can call me for more information!) and we rely on the generosity of our customers and businesses to donate funds so that we can give free copies of our newspaper to classrooms all over the county. Finally, Fourth Grade thanked Jean Cosco and Dana Angelucci for baking the school’s February birthday cakes. They were delicious. Holly Campbell, Sarah Toothman and Jamie Hamrick represented us in the County Spelling Bee and Andrea Chivers was our representative for Math Field Day. The final announcements in the school newsletter asked that those registering for kindergarten at Farmington, Mannington and Downs Elementary bring their child’s birth certificate, shot record, and Social Security card to register on March 26. That’s a far cry from the paperwork they require these days. It makes you think how many years these small elementary schools have been gone.
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes go out to “Sissy” Regina Lough-Ryan, Larry Morris, Charlie Ross, Christian Tomana, Jane Mafield, Thomas Menas, Easton Hibbs, Tom Floyd Sr., Hunner Craig, Beverly Longwell, Mike Longwell, Theresa Longwell, Sarinaty Green, Amanda Morgan, Sam Stiles, Antonio “Tiger” Jones, Frank Chivers, Addie Elliott, Scott Morris, Andy Morris, Rene Luna, Khloe Fitzwater, Michele Fluharty, and Joe Petrucci.
Final thoughts
While we’re currently experiencing three of the four season’s weather throughout the course of the week, here’s a small but important gardening tip. Please resist the urge to clean up your gardens until after temperatures are constantly above 50 degrees. Many butterflies, bees and other pollinators are currently overwintering in the dead leaves and hollowed out stems of last year’s plants. If you clean out your garden now, you will literally be throwing away this year’s butterflies, bees, and other beneficial pollinators. Don’t forget to “spring forward” as the time changes this weekend. It begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday so set those clocks before bed on Saturday or you’ll be late to church! You can catch me at my desk this week from Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. I’m also available via email at scummons@timeswv.com, or phone 304-367-2527. Have a great week, a lucky week, and stay safe, Farmers!
