Hello Barrackville!
Let’s not catalogue all the things that were actually horrible about 2020! How easily we could! But, if we did, each person would have a completely different list!
Some folks would gnash their teeth at the isolation and some would, well, relish the time in their own space. A new year is just a turn of the page, a tick of the clock and a slight mental shift that we all go through in our own way. Maybe we surmounted problems that we never in a million years would have dreamed possible. Maybe we made small steps forward or just stood stock still against the onslaught that just kept coming. It’s OK.
Be Proud! Let’s be proud of ourselves for the things we accomplished even if they are the small things in our minds, that one afternoon spent cuddled on the couch with a child, reading, playing a game or just breathing together. That child may take that memory into their DNA and change the generations that are to follow, what a thought, how we perceive this one moment in time, however inconsequential has the capability to change the world. Be safe and look for the small but beautiful in the world!
Borrow a Hot Spot!
The Marion County Public Library System is making it possible for more Marion County households to have internet access at home by having WiFi hotspots available for check out! These mobile hotspots will circulate as 7 day rentals (no renewals), FREE with your Marion County Public Library System Library card!
They are starting with 10 Sprint mobile hotspots, which are housed at the Marion County Public Library in Fairmont, the Fairview Public Library, and the Mannington Public Library when they are not in use. Each kit contains a hotspot device, Micro USB charger, and simple instructions.
You can place a mobile hotspot on hold by calling your branch, through the Marion County Public Library mobile app available on Google Play and the Apple Store, by visiting mcpls.org and selecting the “search the collection” button. One device per family at a time. Free WiFi is also available inside all branches during business hours, or 24 hours a day using the state of West Virginia’s Kids Connect program.
What is a Mobile Hotspot?
A hotspot is an area where a user can access the internet via WiFi. A mobile hotspot device enables users to connect to the internet using a small box with a cell phone data plan that they can bring with them wherever they go. Similar to a data plan for a cell phone as long as the device can connect to the cell tower, users can access the internet. The device itself emits a WiFi signal that users can connect their personal devices to, like a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, in order to use the internet.
Library card signup
If you don’t yet have a MCPLS library card, you can either stop by one of the branches with your State of WV photo ID for instant access, or fill out a library card application through the Marion County Public Library mobile app. Applications received through the mobile app will be processed virtually and a library card will be mailed to your home.
Thoughts and Prayers to area families
Justina ”Tina” Irene Ely, 97, of Barrackville, passed away on Jan. 2 at the Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Jan. 26, 1923 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Jonah and Sadie Walker Kerns. In 1971, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ely. Mrs. Ely was a member of the Barrackville United Methodist Church and was a graduate of Morgantown High School. She was a homemaker in her own home, but had previously worked at Westinghouse and later after raising her children, the Fairmont Clinic for over twenty years. Justina was a member of the Methodist quilters, and the Lions’ Club Fire Plug. She loved quilting, sewing, and crocheting. Survivors include her daughter, Monica Stevens of Fairmont, her son-in-law, Edgar Burley of Worthington, her grandchildren, Amey and Paul Anderson, Alicia and Nathanael Hibbs, Andrew and Jennifer Burley, and Tyler Stevens, her great-grandchildren Chad Anderson, Chelsea Ashcraft, Natalie Hibbs, and Draven Burley, her two great great-grandchildren, Braelyn Ashcraft and Brixton Anderson, as well as several nieces and nephews, and her life-long best friend, Jean Bane of Barrackville.
Charles Orval Stevens, age 57, of Riverton, WV, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born on Feb. 3, 1963, in Fairmont, the son of Marjorie (Fluharty) Stevens of Mannington, and the late Charles Robert Stevens. On Sept. 23, 1989, Charles married Karen Lynne (Wimer) Stevens, who survives in Riverton. Mr. Stevens was a graduate of North Marion High School and was a member of the Seneca Rocks Presbyterian Church. He was the former Manager of Southern States in Petersburg, WV. In addition to his mother and wife, Charles is survived by: a daughter, Jessica Nicole Stevens of Seneca Rocks, WV; 3 sisters, Vickie Anderson (Dan) of Mannington, WV, Donna Stevens of Mannington, WV, and Robin Prickett (Larry) of Monumental, WV.
Barrackville Council
A short agenda was followed by an executive session by council. Treasurer’s report was previously read and accepted. A job description for a town solicitor was presented by Steven Hall. Motion was passed to advertise in various mediums for the position. A resident attended the meeting inquiring if it was possible for a family member to place a travel camper on his property to live in. Council supplied ordinance that prohibits this action and the resident thanked council for their time and information. Previous discussion about investigating a generator for town hall resulted in 3 bids for equipment and services. These were reviewed and discussed and further information from vendors will be sought.
Maintenance: Saxman drain fixed and DEP violation at the covered bridge was fixed. New truck will be arriving shortly. Snow removal was deemed sufficient due to the limited resource of manpower and having only one truck in operation. Council turned in the requested long term control plan to the DEP. Will wait on further recommendation but may be months forthcoming.
Sewage Department informed council of the older camera equipment in use and requested that council pay half the cost of a new $6,100 camera. Motion was passed. Planning Commission had no report. The topic of holiday pay for staff was revisited and holiday pay should reflect hours typically worked even if the office is closed for a normal workday. Council will investigate cost and review matter at another meeting. Motion was made to hire a part time maintenance person for 20-plus hours per week in the spring for grass mowing. Job description will be formed and released soon.
It was noted that there were construction items accumulating near the maintenance building that would hinder grass cutting in the spring. Council suggested that the property owner be notified and informed of possible problem in maintenance. Council adjourned regular meeting and entered into executive session. These are notes from recent council meeting and no way reflect official minutes from the meeting. Anyone interested in town business please attend the monthly meeting. Next meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
Lions Club news
The Lions are still alive in Barrackville! Not wandering the streets and visible at this time, but still alive and active. Please support this great town organization by purchasing a straw broom. They also have a small selection of toy mops and brooms. Regular brooms are $13 and the extra heavy industrial size broom is $16. Please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5888 for more information on brooms or how to join this great organization.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
