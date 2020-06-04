Hello Barrackville!
June is finally here! June 1st always signals the beginning of summer, for me, even though the date officially is June 20. Freedom to sleep in for all the school kids, and mom and dad. Plans for summer vacation are discussed. Although 2020 might be the year of the big “Staycation”! Exploring things in your backyard. Day trip to Valley Falls, Prickett’s Fort, Cooper’s Rock or any of the state parks in close vicinity. How blessed we are that so many natural opportunities are available to us within a few minutes drive. Educational opportunities are within each experience also with historical markers set up along roadways and parking areas seemingly along every stretch of roadway. If it is safe to do so, stop and check out the signs and let the kids do some further research on anything that might interest them.
Barrackville Clean Up Day
Town of Barrackville clean up day will be one day only, June 20, from 9 a.m. to Noon or until the dumpsters are full. Construction dumpsters will be available for disposal of unwanted junk at the former No. 7 mine property. We will not accept: hazardous household chemicals, oil, oil-based paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, televisions, tires, fertilizers, air conditioners. This service is for the residents within town limits of Barrackville only, No Business, only residential. Proof of residency is required and will be enforced. Note: Recyclables such as paper, plastic, steel and aluminum cans should be taken to recycling drop-off behind the Barrackville Post Office.
Recycling Units
The Marion County Solid Waste Authority recycling units have returned. The units are behind the Barrackville Post Office and items may be placed in marked bins. Please be considerate and do not place items on the ground around the receptacles. Please do not put plastic bags into the units.
Senior Parade
What a wonderful event to honor our area Barrackville seniors. The parade was lovely and many town residents attended the occasion. The parade traveled through town and the children are always happy to see our supportive police and fire department in all celebrations.
Planning Commission seats still available
Barrackville has extended the deadline until June 30, to apply to be a volunteer for the Planning Commission. If you think you are qualified and would like to pick up an application, you can call the Town Hall at 304-366-9372.
Marion County Public Library
Great news! As of Monday, June 1, the library has resumed offering remote pick up at all of its branches. The Marion County Public Library System will be reopening for curbside pick-up service and a limited number of other modified services as of June 1 at 9 a.m. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks. The library will also offer a modified Summer Reading Program for the kids. Check out their website or contact the library for more information. 304-366-1210
Reminder: Continue to practice social distancing for your safety and the safety of the staff.
