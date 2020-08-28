Good Morning White Hall!
I hope everyone has had a great week! The weather has been crazy but not too unbearably hot! Please be careful tomorrow with the wild forecast! Please keep track of anything Hurricane Laura is going to bring to us!
If you haven’t driven by Middletown Commons lately, it’s changing all the time. The outside of the Commons should be finished after the 1st of September and new businesses are signing up.
White Hall Town Council
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes. The treasurer and financial reports will be discussed at the next meeting.
The mayor held the public hearing for Ordinance 2020-02. The VFD Chief Dave Shields reported 25 calls for the month of July in White Hall.
Mike Angelucci, administrator/chief of operations of the Marion County Rescue Squad, reported 977 calls in July in White Hall. Justin Efaw, lieutenant, and Breunn Frazier, EMT, both with MCRS, were introduced. Efaw will be overseeing the White Hall operations and will serve as point of contact. The MCRS will post two full-time staff, Monday thru Friday, permanent day shift positions to begin here at this facility in White Hall.
Annexation Committee Chairman, John Jacobs will contact MVB Bank and other businesses in the area for their signatures. Trey Simmerman, Town Attorney, reported the packet is prepared and once everything is signed, it will go to Marion County Commission.
Town Engineer, Brad Pigott, and Public Works, Cameron Michael checked out about one-half the streets, that can possibly be paved, and the other half will be checked out and reported at next council meeting. Pigott also provided support for Annexation Committee for possible annexation sites.
Chief Guerrieri reported 690 calls, with to close to 50 cases. The chief will check this week about the insurance for the sign damaged by a rental car.
Trey Simmerman has been trying to follow up with the Biafora annex, emails back and forth, but still waiting for a formal response.
Town Coordinator Report; Grant money for month of May was approved for $19,000, Marion County CVB has a new program allowing $20,000 to be used to donations for fairs and festivals, putting together a project including Town sign, lighting and flowers off Exit 132, a general beautification project between Trailer City and Red Roof Inn, and an official map of Industrial Park Road showing where White Hall boundaries are located.
An Emergency Session was held and an employee was given a leave of absence, 2nd reading of Ordinance 2020-02 was passed, bids on a cruiser and dump truck with Jenkins as low bidder, lease agreements were approved, and it was noted that an auction could be held in spring on vehicles no longer in use, lease agreement on K-9 vehicle will be paid off in November.
The Budget Revision No. 2 for 20-21 was approved, a new account for Streets & Highways, fire fees were discussed, a new money market account for Streets & Highways was approved, fire fees were discussed, and a copy of the levy will be acquired by Chief Guerierri, and a motion to accept Ordinance 2020-03 providing for the Town of White Hall to annex 4.54 acres of additional territory into the corporate limits of the Town pursuant to the WV Code passed.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
