Good Morning!
What a beautiful week. It was pretty hot and pretty cool at times, but a good start to September. It is hard to believe that autumn is only seven days away!
Some of the past things that have happened on Sept. 17: U. S. Constitution Approved in 1787, POW/MIA Recognition Day, Constitution Day, and Citizenship Day. Wow, what a fantastic day.
I haven’t had a garden for several years, but my daughter planted mini tomatoes around my back porch. Yummy! The weird part is the tomato plants didn’t spread out, they grew straight up.
I have a very tall back porch, and the tomato plants have grown almost to the top. I measured how tall. Would you believe that one is over seven foot tall. So true.
White Hall Elementary
Many thanks to Tabitha Young and the White Hall parent volunteers for working at the School Book Fair this week!
A huge shout out to the White Hall PTO for purchasing Mystery Science, Virtual field trips, and Spelling Stars computer programs for our students.
Here are some future events:
Sept. 13-22: Scholastic Book Fair in the Media
Sept. 24: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Sept. 27: Picture Day by Lifetouch Photographers
Sept. 30: Terrific Kids for September announced
Oct. 1: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 1: Last Day for Climate Control Packets to be sent home
Oct. 7: Virtual Parent Teachers Conference
Oct. 8: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 11: Professional Learning Day, no school for students
Oct. 15: Way to Go ticket winners announced
Oct. 29: PBIS Celebration
Beverly CEOS
Our regular CEOS — Community Educational Outreach Service — meeting was held Monday, at the Old Nixon School, with seven members attending.
President, Judy Maple, brought the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, and Vickie Crandall gave the monthly health tip.
The New and Old Business was held by the president, and it was announced that the County CEOS Recognition Day will be held Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
Jean Conley exhibited a beautiful Christmas quilt made by fabric donated by Nana Jo Winter. Vickie Crandall has made six throws to be donated to a good cause.
Carol Merrill gave the lesson on The Star Spangled Banner, and treated the club members to a delicious lunch.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council met Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building, with Mayor John Michael opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the minutes.
Chief Guerrieri reported 847 calls to service, 40 cases,70 citations, and a couple of drug arrests. The chief got an agreement to have a sign placed on a piece of property.
Town Attorney, Trey Simmerman, reported he has been working on day-to-day issues.
Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover, reported on progress of floor cleaning, Marion County Rescue Squad stated once floors are done, have internet and phone hook-up installed they will be moving furniture into their offices at the Town of White Hall Public Safety Building. Public Works is going to start the electrical and water installation for the new pavilion.
Engineer, Brad Pigott, said bids will be opened at the next meeting, still working on Lavender & Garnet project, with 3 rights of way signed with 2 still needed to be signed. He also suggests any issues about the town boundaries should be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
Unfinished Business: Residents are not required to change their waste pick-up service provider, but may now be given an opportunity to choose another service if they wish. A move was made and approved for Waste Management to provide service in White Hall.
It was approved for two new White Hall signs to be placed at Wood’s Boathouse and Bible Fellowship Church. They will cost $8,397.51 each.
New Business: Town Coordinator and Town Attorney presented information on the current COVID-19 requirements, and will work together to put policies together to present to the Town Council at the next meeting.
Fall Clean-up Day will be Saturday, Oct. 9, and the Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
