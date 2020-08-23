Collaborations are always a good sign that a community wants to move forward. And, in the case of our new COVID normal, they are going to be more important as time goes on.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce has always embraced collaborative initiatives whether it be with sister chambers, nonprofits, or community service organizations. So, it is extremely exciting to announce our newest project: Marion Remote.
In partnership with the Marion County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, High Technology companies, Marion County Commission, WVU and the Chamber’s Community Development/Infrastructure/Governmental Affairs committees, this new alliance hopes to market Marion County and attract new residents from all over the U.S. who can live here and work remotely.
Jonathan Board, MCCC Chair, is excited about this cutting-edge coalition. “In these unprecedented times, achieving meaningful impact has become increasingly challenging for civic and business organizations alike. However, I have always held that with challenge comes opportunity — yet capturing such opportunity requires organizational agility and forward-thinking individuals who overcome obstacles and seize the moment.”
He feels in large part due to the pandemic of COVID-19, “this new workforce and marketplace has been created. As companies like Google and Amazon shift from encouraging remote working to requiring it, many of those affected are looking for a comfortable life outside large metropolitan areas — a life full of outdoor adventure, craft drinks, local foods, and four seasons of fun and safety. We believe Marion County can provide all this and much more.”
Marion County has so much to offer with the four seasons and every outdoor activity within reach. Being centrally-located in North Central West Virginia, the county is a great fit for anyone working from home that loves to spend time outdoors and enjoy the vast options that Wild Wonderful WV offers. Board is excited that “the effort being designed will attract the emerging new economy by developing numerous unique and proactive strategies.”
Marion Remote will market this county as a welcoming environment to companies that prioritize the work-life balance; a place where you can “Live Here and Work There.” Many technology companies have been embracing this new work style for several years. They offer incentives for employees to move here and work from their office space or from home. Telecommuting is growing and young employees want to live in an affordable, yet attractive environment that offers them amenities throughout the four seasons.
Marion Remote will soon unveil its marketing plan and begin an advertising campaign to attract new residents to our county. With the amount of collaboration that is happening with this program, it is certain to succeed and we will soon see the impact that it will make on our entire county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.