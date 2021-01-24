We wish you the best in the coming year and thank you for supporting us through this past and very unusual year.
Best of Luck to Pat and Amy Snively We cannot express our gratitude enough to Pat and Amy Snively for their community service and support of Marion County as they move onto the next chapter in their lives. Pat, Senior Associate Director of Athletics at FSU and head coach for both men’s and women’s swim team, was recently named athletic director of Wheeling College. Amy who also works at FSU in Accessibility Services will be joining him at the end of next academic term. We want to wish them both the best of luck. It’s hard to replace a duo like Pat and Amy, so the MCCC hopes that someday, the road leads you back to Marion County.
We are all uniquely challenged by the current economic, social, and political climate due to the pandemic. In the midst of all the uncertainty, a silver lining has become evident: an emergent new economy centered on remote workers. That is why we created Marion Remote.
Estimates are that up to 50 percent of the current workforce will begin working remotely, particularly those in the technology sector — a sector dominated by young, dynamic, high wage earners.
Research further suggests that these workers desire to live in areas possessing three specific assets: 1. Access to nearby outdoor recreation 2. Low cost of living 3. Quality lifestyle Marion County has these assets in mass. That is why we created Marion Remote, a partnership of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Marion County, the City of Fairmont, the Marion County Commission, First Energy and The High Technology Foundation.
Marion Remote’s sole focus is to attract remote workers to the area by developing a comprehensive and world-class outreach campaign. Once deployed, this campaign will recruit a new, dynamic workforce to live in, work, and enjoy Marion County.
The opportunity to dramatically improve our economy and region has never been stronger or so easily within our reach. Among many benefits, research shows that such development creates strong and diversified economies with population growth, growth in the housing market, increased opportunities for small businesses and startups, expanded tax base, and an increase in workforce talent.
A similar project in Tulsa, Oklahoma, began several years ago and witnessed an increase in population of over 1,000 remote workers with an average annual income of $105,000, increased family sizes, and a return on investment of hundreds of millions for the community. We aim to capture this energy and encourage you to join us by investing in our community.
Become a partner with Marion Remote and contribute to the future of our county, our cities, and our families. Make checks payable to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
The MCCC sends their heartfelt condolences to the families of Frank Pulice Jr. and Phil Mason. Frank Pulice Jr. passed away on Dec. 30. He was a huge part of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce serving many roles including chairman of the board. He was recognized with many chamber awards over the years including the Rev. Squires Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. Frank dedicated his life to community service.
Phil Mason passed away Dec. 24, 2020. He was appointed to Fairmont City Council in 2014 and elected 2016. He served as deputy mayor since January 2019.
