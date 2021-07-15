Hello Barrackville.
July is National Blueberry Month! Our little bush in the middle of the garden has done outstandingly well this summer. Will finally got tired of picking and didn’t replace the netting so the birds could get their fill! Blueberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries. A one cup serving of blueberries contains fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese and are a great antioxidant. They have so many other health benefits and may lower blood pressure and prevent heart disease. To preserve them we put them in a single layer on a cookie sheet until frozen solid then just pour them into a ziplock bag. When you need a scoop for a smoothie or for that winter cobbler just measure out how much the recipe calls for, they stay separate and are easy to measure.
Barrackville Bridge
Christmas In Our Town will lite the covered bridge in 2020 for our Christmas Celebration. We want to continue this tradition but need a power source to use. We are researching installing a power box near the bridge we can use to light the bridge during festivities. Our nonprofit is looking for a certified electrical engineer that would be willing to install the box on the pole pro bono, free and at no cost. The power company has been contacted and the process on their end has begun. Please contact any committee member if you can donate your services or email Barrackville2019@gmail.com call 304-376-1759 or Pat at 304-366-5558. Thanks so much!
Barrackville Lions Club Meeting
The Barrackville Lions Club will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Building on Pike Street. A main agenda item will be “Christmas In Our Town” 2021. Anyone interested please attend the meeting. Contact Pat at 304-366-5558 for more information.
Mannington District Fair Association
Photogenic Competition photos have been posted. Voting will continue until Monday, July 19, 2021, 5:00 pm. The photo with the most likes in each category will win.
To vote:
1. Go to the Mannington District Fair Association page.
2. Click on “Photos”.
3. Select an album that you would like to vote on. To see all albums, you must select “See All”.
4. Select your favorite photo and click “Like”. You must like the individual photo (not the album) for your vote to count.
Please note: Negative comments will not be tolerated. Please be kind and respectful.
Good luck to everyone and thanks for participating!
(The Photogenic Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Facebook.)
Lots of Barrackville Babies entered into this contest, go vote for your favorite.
Mannington Fair News
Mannington Fair operates from July 2nd to the 7th for a full schedule of activities visit their website at https://www.manningtondistrictfair.org/schedule.html
We would like to invite you to participate with the Mannington District Fair, in the Mannington Community Building displays and exhibits.
Spaces for the Community Building are available for demonstrations, displays, crafts, promotional and marketing products that your organization or business would like to inform the public with.
For those who would like to set up a retail spot, rental spaces are available.
Please call or text for information 304-376-6025
Emergency Contacts
If a police officer is needed in The Town of Barrackville contact 911 for an emergency situation. If the need is non-emergency, contact 304-367-5300 and ask to speak with a Barrackville Police Officer. When calling the Barrackville Town Hall we may not get the message until the next business day. Contacting the above numbers will get you the quickest response possible. Thank you and as always stay safe. Chief C. G. Wilson
Turtleman & Swamp People meet & greet
Our neighbor E. Ray Garton, Curator of PrehistoricPlanet.com, shared some interesting information. July 17, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Crystalline Event Center 801 East Park Ave., Fairmont, join Facebook, TV & YouTube stars Turtleman Ernie Brown Jr. and Ronnie Adams of Swamp People as they team up for a meet & greet to benefit the nonprofit Marion County Discovery Center. Bring the whole family to meet these wildly-popular stars. Get their autographs, take your photo with them, buy Turtleman and Swamp People gear, T-shirts, hats, knives, photos. Admission is $7 per person all going to benefit the Marion County Discovery Center. Text 304-282-2306 for more information. Like us on Facebook @ Marion County Discovery Center.
