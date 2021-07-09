Things are happening at the Commons! It’s great that you can now drive and park in front of stores by the drive-thru. Several concrete driveways are noticeable, and hopefully can be used soon.
It doesn’t just look different in the front of the Commons, but the back is looking different too. I can’t wait until they open the drive-thru so you won’t have to make the drive around. It will also be fantastic when they make another entrance to the Commons at the Walmart entrance.
Turtleman and Swamp People
A special event is coming up in Marion County, setup to raise money for the new nonprofit Marion County Children’s Discovery Center.
TV, Facebook and YouTube star Turtleman, Ernie Brown Jr., and Ronnie Adams of Swamp People, are coming to Fairmont for a fan meet and greet on July 17, at the Crystalline Event Center, at 801 East Park Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bring the whole family to meet and greet these wildly popular stars. Get their autographs, take your photo with them, or buy Turtleman and Swamp People gear, T-shirts, hats, knives and photos.
Admission is $7 per person, all going to benefit the Marion County Discovery Center. Text 304-282-2306 for more information, or like us on Facebook @Marion County Discovery Center.
Express Library
If you’re too busy to make it to the Marion County Library in Fairmont, you can stop at the Express Library outside the White Hall Municipal Building. They have books, DVD’s and video games at any time.
You can pick up and return them and you can also pick up special orders at the Express, made through the library smartphone app.
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service regular meeting is Monday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m. It will be held at the Old Nixon School (Beverly Clubhouse), on Nixon School Road.
Anyone wishing to visit or become a member is welcome to attend the meeting or call Claudia at 304-534-2756 or email at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
The International Lesson — “Ethiopia” — will be given by Jean Conley. The poetry & short story entries should be sent to Patti Connor by July 15 and reorganization forms and dues need to be sent in to the Marion County extension office by Aug. 16.
Thank you to Charlie Mason for mowing the grass at the clubhouse!
Happy Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Brandy Lea Repak who was 36 years old this week. Brandy, my grand-daughter, and Jason have two children, Cayden and Harper!
White Hall Town Council
Mayor John Michael will open the White Hall Town Council meeting at the Municipal Building Monday, July 12, at 6 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a 3-minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting, and it is followed by the Treasurer and Financial reports.
Communications and Announcements, include a public hearing is followed by Volunteer Fire Department Report, Annexation and Streets & Highways Committee reports, Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer Report.
Unfinished Business to Consider, includes Waste Management Proposals, New Sign image for additional signs in the Town, Fire Fee Ordinance Update 21-003, Promoting Cameron Michael to Public Works Supervisor.
New Business to Consider, includes process changes for Street & Highway repairs, Resolution 21-004 establishing Juneteenth as a Holiday for the Town of White Hall, appoint Deputy Mayor and Treasurer Positions followed by final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
