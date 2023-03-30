Good morning Mannington!
I do think that early spring is here. Our squirrels were out in the trees this week. Good to see them. I hope everyone has electric and phone back on following the wind storm that we had over the weekend. Also, I hope that no one had any damage from the wind to their homes or property.
There are more signs of spring as you look around while outside. Trees are really starting to show color to the ends of the branches and some ornamental trees are in full bloom. It just seems early to me. Thank you to our fire department for being on call and coming to help with downed trees and even some ground fires caused by downed power lines. You are all greatly appreciated. I know that there has been some mowing done, but very little. The warm weather has caused early growing. I looked back a couple of years ago and the temperature was only a high of around 50 but many mornings were below freezing or well below.
I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on those who might need some help or just a phone call to talk for a few minutes. Take care of each other, stay safe.
Easter Egg Hunt
The Llewellyn Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 2 at 1 p.m. There will be several cash prizes. The church is located on the right on Flat Run Road. For more information, please call 304-641-1482.
Lenten Luncheon
The last Lenten Luncheon will be held on Thursday, May 30 at noon at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington. The light lunch is served at noon and a short devotional will also be given. The theme this year is “Above All.” The luncheons are sponsored by the Mannington Ministerial Association. The community is invited to attend.
Mannington Main Street Inc. is hosting their annual Easter Egg Hunt so, mark your calendar for Saturday, April 1 and bring the youngsters to Hough Park for this fun event. Activities will begin at 2 p.m. and the hunt still start at 3p.m.
Easter Tea Party
You just might want to mark this date on your calendar, Saturday, April 8. It is the date for an Easter Tea Party at the Senator’s Mansion. This is the date of the next event at the Mansion in Mannington. The Mansion is located at 315 High St. and there can also be extra parking if street parking cannot be found. The lawn can be entered from Sycamore Street, however the lawn may not be high heel friendly. The Tea Times are 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tea will be provided by Ber Teas from Clarksburg Street Mannington and the Treats are provided by This and That Bakery. The ticket price is $45 each and tickets can be purchased by going online at www.Senator’sMansionWV.com. This is sure to be a delicious experience. They are also welcoming private parties. Think about a birthday tea for a young lady or an adult. For more information or to plan a party, please call 304-396-6411.
Book Store Open
The Mannington Friends of the Library Book Store opened on March 22 for spring. Stop by to get some new books for spring reading time. The Book Sale is open on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. You may have some books that you would like to donate to the sale, check first to see if they are ready to take donations. This is a place to find some good books and not pay a big price, and you are also helping the library raise money for programs at the Library.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society is trying to pick a time that more folks will be able to attend meetings. The April meeting is now planned for Thursday, April 6, the first Thursday of the month. The meeting will be held at the Wilson School Museum at 7 p.m. So, please mark your calendar for the date change. The speaker will be Jackie Lopantin, with the topic of “Opportunity for Education and Volunteerism.”
The May meeting will be held on the 4th at 7 p.m. at the Round Barn. The speaker will be Randy Elliott, and he will be talking about the “History of the Oil and Gas Boom in Mannington.”
There are videos being made that will be used for tour guide training. If you are interested in volunteering as a tour guide or in any other way, please call, contact or attend a meeting and discuss how you can become involved with the historical society. If you wish to call please do so at 304-986-3039 and please leave a message.
Tour will begin the first Sunday in May. If a group would like to plan a special time for a tour please feel free to call and see when a time can be arranged. Music at the Barn will be starting in May. Memberships are still being taken and that is $10 per year, per person. The memberships also help with the expenses of the museums.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
