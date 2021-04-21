Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well.
This message is for all high school seniors graduating from schools in Marion County in May 2021. The Coach Ricky Suba Pay It Forward Scholarship is now taking applications. The student can get the application and information from their counselors office or message Crystal Suba Oliver or Bryanna Oliver via FaceBook. There is a deadline, so please get applications in as soon as possible. College is just around the corner, so don’t miss out on this or any scholarship that may be available.
If you missed your chance to get Girl Scout cookies, you’ve eaten or given them all away, give me a call, I have plenty. A box of cookies might be a nice addition to an Easter basket, I know my kids always liked getting their favorite.
‘Make Rivesville Shine’
Main Street Rivesville, and anyone who would like to help, will meet at Rivesville Town Hall on Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m. to “Make Rivesville Shine,” which is sponsored by Make Marion County Shine and our local 7-11 store.
For those who come and help, coffee and donuts will be offered in the morning along with lunch. A dumpster will be provided for Rivesville garbage customers only. Please do not dump electrical appliances, construction waste, demolition waste, tires, paint, oil, flammable or bulk liquids. Feel free to bring brooms, weed eaters, etc. to clean up our city.
Pizza, sub, salad sale
The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold their final pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, April 24 from 3-6 p.m. Due to COVID restrictions, there is a limited menu and it is carryout only. You may phone orders in to 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. Guests need to enter by the door above the hanging sign next to town hall and exit by the kitchen. The pizza, sandwich and salad sale will resume in July.
Clothing giveaway
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m.-Noon at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane, a half-mile north of Fairview. There will be clothing for children, women and men. To enter you must wear a mask, adults only and a limit of 4 adults in the basement at one time.
Steak dinner
There will be a drive thru only Baked Steak Dinner at Highland Avenue United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 8 from 2-5 p.m. The cost of this delicious meal is $13 per person. To place your orders/tickets call Tammy Brooks at 304-612-4900, Robert Capral at 304-366-8964 or Ron Shackelford at 304-363-1778. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with this meal.
”Strikeout Cancer”
The 6th annual “Strikeout Cancer” will be held May 15 from Noon-3 p.m. at the Fairmont bowling alley. Proceeds from this event will benefit the “Kicken’ Cancer” Relay for Life team. Come out and support a good cause and have fun. The cost is $15 per person, spectators $5. Teams can have up to 5 people. There will be unlimited bowling, free shoe rental, food and more. RSVP to John Satterfield at 304-657-9265 or go to FaceBook messenger by May10.
Rabies clinic
Mark your calendar for this event on May 22 from 9 a.m.-Noon. It’s the rabies clinic held at the PawPaw Park sponsored by the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization. I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of happy people because last year’s event was canceled due to COVID. It is also time to get those park reservations in as early as you can to make sure you get the date you want for that special occasion. I have a feeling dates could fill up fast after not being able to have things last year. For any questions on either of these give Richard Conrad a call at 304-278-2642.
Birthday wishes
I would like to send out birthday wishes to Stephanie Wilson, Teresa Wright, Cheryl Meredith, Danielle Underwood, Candy Weese, Denise Morris,and Lauronza Harmon, Rose Angelineo turned 96, my great nephew Nick Hibbs(love you), Anthony Abel, Ruth Smedley, my great nephew Noah Loughery( love you), Joey Henderson, Beth Johnson, Tammy Roy, Michaela Moore Hunt, Jessee Pulice, Mistee Ralghsnyder Glover, Maridale Hardesty, my nephew Brandon Loughery(love you), Stephanie Jimmie, and last but not least my daughter-in-law Jeanie’s grandma Martha Alltop turns 97! Wishing each of you a very blessed birthday.
Sending Happy Anniversary wishes to John and Rhonda Satterfield as they celebrated their 24th on April 5. Wishing you many more years of love, heath and happiness.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of John Green, Tom Harless, Harry Fry and Dickey Valentine on their recent loss, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Please email me your news at roxannsmith@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Please remember as the weather gets nicer there will be more kids out playing, drive safe we love our kids!
I’ve been waiting several months to say this “ Let’s Go Bucs”!!
I see how this baseball year is going to go, received my first jab from my baseball friend Joe Reynolds. I got your message the other day Joe, beware my friend, beware. Lol.
