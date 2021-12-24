Good Morning, White Hall.
The Christmas parade was fantastic! Thanks to all those who participated and made it fun to watch. The kids enjoyed the candy and treats the participants on the floats gave to all the children watching.
Merry Christmas to everyone and drive safe in all this crazy Christmas traffic. We definitely will not have any snow for Christmas, unless it would possibly get cold enough at night. We will have plenty of rain though. That’s something we need, just not at Christmas.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
A new Blessing Box has been added at Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue near the intersection of Country Club Road! “Take what you need, leave what you can.”
Family welcome
Welcome to my Grandchildren, Brandy and Jason for making the trip from Myrtle Beach to spend the Christmas weekend with our family. Their little ones are growing up so fast, Cayden is now 11 years old, and his little sister Harper is 6. Merry Christmas and thank you for coming for Christmas!
Thank you
Thanks to my Grandson Aaron Tilley and my great-grandson Matthew for helping with my computer. Time for a new one. Thank you to Lori Riffee, administrative assistant at the Town Hall for helping with all the information about our fantastic town.
Town Council
The White Hall Town Council meeting was held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, roll call and approval of the minutes.
Communications & Announcements: Mayor John Michael reported that we have another date for the new Town of White Hall sign. On Dec. 23, the three pillars are up and Town Coordinator Cindy Stover, has been in contact with Mon Power to get power to the new sign. Michael also reminded that the Community Progress Workshop is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
Town Coordinator Report: Meeting with Mon Power to see what we need to do to get power to our new town sign. She will be speaking to them about getting new streetlights in the Town of White Hall and how much that will cost.
The Town Coordinator is also preparing for a new town audit. She has been working with the Auditor’s office to complete the accruals they requested. At the next meeting the Town Council will be presented with restated treasurer and financial reports for July through December with accruals.
New Business to Consider: T. C. Cindy Stover presented the Town Council with pictures of two properties on Doe Run, 53 and 56 Doe Run Rd. The Town of White Hall has received numerous complaints from residents for these two properties.
Once the town declares these properties a public nuisance, the town attorney will send them a letter. The town can then cite them, issue fines, or charge them for any clean-up the town does on these properties if they do not clean-up their properties. We may also be able to contact REAP to help with clean-up.
The Council passed a measure declaring these two properties a nuisance.
Consider Selling Hunting and Fishing License through DNR: Mayor John Michael presented an option to sell hunting and fishing licenses through DNR.
The town would make $3 for every hunting and fishing license sold. Town Coordinator reported that the town would have to apply to the DNR to sell hunting and fishing licenses. If the DNR approves the town application, they will provide all equipment and training to town employees.
The motion passed to apply to the WV State DNR to sell hunting and fishing licenses.
Consider Carry and Conceal and Gun Safety Classes: The issue of concealed carry and gun safety classes will be presented at the next town meeting in January to Chief Guerrieri.
Consider Resolution #21-010 Condemnation/Eminent Domain: The Resolution #21-010 to Condemnation/ Eminent Domain procedures for the Garnet Lane/Lavender Lane Capital Improvement Project was passed.
Town Coordinator reported that letters were sent out to the residents from Mountain State Waste last week and another letter will be sent Dec. 21. These letters include the day of pick-up and prices. Treasurer John Jacobs stated residents did not have to change services if they did not want to.
The members wished everyone a Merry Christmas.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
