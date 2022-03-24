Good morning, Mannington!
Oh, there are more signs of spring. I have seen many spring flowers are coming up and looking very healthy. There are some Daffodils that are just starting to show color and then you will see bunches that are in full bloom.
There are some bushes along the roads that have little green leaves already. Sometimes these signs of spring just seem to pop out overnight. They say we may see some signs of winter yet this weekend. You still have time to make plans for your projects for your lawn and to think about getting those vegetable gardens planted.
Yes, there are some seeds that like cold weather and should be in the ground soon, but the ground has to dry out some before that. Early planting can be difficult.
If you are someone who likes to walk, we have had a few nice days to get out, but please watch so that winter weather damage does not cause you to fall. Enjoy any nice days we have this week. Remember those around you, there may be some folks that need to just have someone to talk a couple of times a week. We have so many folks that may not see and talk with others and a couple of phone calls each week will help them a lot. Take care this week, look out for each other and stay safe.
Lenten luncheon
The Mannington Ministerial Association is sponsoring the annual Lenten Luncheons. The luncheons are held each Thursday during Lent at noon in the Parish Hall of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. The church is located on Locust Street. The luncheon this week will be on March 24. The luncheons are prepared by area churches or organization and the menu is soup, crackers and drink. The host church also offers a short devotional before the luncheon. Everyone is invited to attend. The building is handicap accessible. The next luncheon will be held Thursday, March 31.
Sarris Candy fundraiser
The Mannington Fire Department is holding a Sarris Candies Fundraiser. There are many in the area that enjoy this sweet treat and to place and receive your order you do not need to leave your home. The order is placed online and delivered to your house. To place the order, go to Sarris Candies Fundraising.com, you will be asked for an ID number, which is 10-12-52. Place your order, pay online and wait for the delivery. All orders must be placed by April 10. The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Mannington Fire Department.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
The Fairview Fire Department will hold a pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, March 26 from 3-6 p.m. You may order and eat in or carry out. If you wish to have a takeout order ready when you arrive at the fire station please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. The building is handicap accessible. All of the proceeds will benefit the Fairview Fire Department.
Canoe race
Another sign of spring, the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race is a go this year. Plans are being made and the date has been set. So, mark Saturday, May 7 on your calendar. As always, the race begins at Hough Park, near the Community Building. The first canoe will be put in the water at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. If anyone is interested in helping, volunteers are always welcome. The race will finish in Farmington and awards will be made and food will be available following the race at the Farmington Fire Department Hall. Please remember that life jackets and whistles are required before the race begins.
March library notes
Novel Ideas: Teen Group; Have you always wanted to act? Do you love watching standup comedy? Join us this month to play some improvisation games on Tuesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. We will all laugh together as we explore the wonderful world of theater and the fun it brings. Please register as spots gill fast.
This information was taken from the March Newsletter published by the Marion County Public Library. If you would like more information or to register for these events, please contact the Mannington Library at 304-986-2803.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and should be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
