Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone has had a chance to enjoy this beautiful fall weekend, it was chilly but the sunshine was beautiful!
Time is running out to put your request in to decorate a pole on Main Street. Stop into town hall and see what poles are remaining, pay the fee and decorate. My understanding is the winning pole will be chosen by the people of Rivesville, I don’t have the details on that but as soon as I do I will share them.
Be sure and call Noelle at 304-651-1796 to reserve your table for the Craft and Vendor show coming up Dec. 18, and sponsored by Main Street Rivesville, tables are limited so get your space reserved now. The show will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be a Christmas parade at 5 p.m. so be sure and contact Nicki Conrad at 304-694-3209 and get your organization entered in the fun, let’s make this the best parade!
Following the parade a jolly man in a red suit is dropping by the Community Building to listen to all the little girls and boys wishes.
Skate-a-Way in Belleview will hold Christmas in November on Nov. 27-28 from 1-5 p.m. There will be coats, clothing, shoes, toys, books, food, hot chocolate, and cookies, there will be free gift wrapping. Call Ashley Walters for more information or to donate any items. Any help would be much appreciated. If anyone wants to donate items and you don’t have a way to get them there let me know and i’ll make sure they get them. My son that just passed away loved the skating rink and he would do anything to help them in any way, they were great friends to BJ and have been to our family also.
The Knights of Columbus will have 2 meals this week. On Thursday, Nov. 11 they will have a quart of chili and a pepperoni roll for $15 an extra pepperoni roll is available for $2. On Sunday, Nov. 14, the meal will be baked steak, mashed potatoes,gravy, succotash, bread/butter and dessert for $15. If you are interested in these meals please call 304-534-8696 to reserve your meal.
Christmas is right around the corner so you don’t want to forget to get your favorite person(or yourself) one of the beautiful Wildlife Calendars. The cost is $10 and proceeds benefit the Relay for Life survivor’s dinner. Give me a call at 304- 777-0540.
Birthday Wishes
Jason Henderson, Tina Alltop, Naheana Tschillard and Zack Heck.
Hope your day was/is special.
COVID-19 reared its ugly head in my family the last couple weeks, one of my sisters, my grandson, granddaughter and I all had it. My sister had a pretty good dose of it, the kids seemed to just have a cough and I felt more like I had a head cold and really tired. I still don’t have my taste or smell back but I thank God none of us ended up in the hospital. Please be careful out there.
Please remember Thursday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Please honor all Veterans, we owe them so much. Thank you to every Veteran for serving our Country.
Until next time please drive safe, we love our kids.
If you have news to share email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. or call me at 304-777-0540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.