Thank you to our hometown garbage collectors Casuccio. The young men in the early morning garbage trucks are going quietly about their business collecting our refuse, but they are thoughtful in their jobs and put in that little extra effort for their customers. Thank you for placing the lids on the cans, putting them in their place and sometimes going that extra step for an elderly person who has trouble getting the cans back to whatever spot they live until next week. And a personal thank you for pausing in your route to allow me to back out of my driveway and get on my way to work. You are all a blessing to our town. Thank You.
Hot dog & yard sale
This Saturday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Great items for sale and this event support’s the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival and Preservation efforts. There will be hotdogs with sauce for takeout. The sale will be held at the Lions Club Community Building on Pike Street below town hall. Parking is at a minimum so please park at one of the churches and walk up, they will hold your purchases until you get your car for pickup so don’t worry about having to carry heavy items throughout town. Please come support the efforts of the Bridge Preservation Committee. Visit our sale before you head into Fairmont for their yard-sale. What a day for bargain hunting!
Eggs
Anyone having an extra package of Easter eggs to donate for the Easter Egg Hunt next year? Drop them off at the Lions Community Building any evening this week. You can also drop them off on the porch of any Lions Club member, if you don’t know who they are come to the next meeting May 4 at 6 p.m. and see.
Thank you
Barrackville PTO is thankful for everyone who attended our Breakfast with the Bunny. Special thank you to the Methodist Church for allowing us to hold the event there. A big thank you to all our raffle basket sponsors. And a heartfelt thank you to the Easter Bunny for making an appearance.
Book fair
Barrackville PTO is excited that the Scholastic Book Fair will be back the week of April 24 during school hours at Barrackville Church of Christ. Be sure to watch for information to come home with your school aged child soon.
Easter Egg Hunt
Another great hunt is in the books. Thanks to all the folks that came and brought the kids to hunt for eggs and the Lions Club for sponsoring the event. Many hands are involved in the production, and it takes many days and weeks to plan and organize. The Lion’s Club is looking for new members, please get involved.
Barrackville Church of Christ
“Bee” our guest for our annual Ladies’ Day! Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. This year’s theme is “Out of the Strong Came Something Sweet.” Our guest speaker is Deirdra Miller from Purcellville Church of Christ in Purcellville, Va. We hope to see you there. Please RSVP: barrackvillechurch.com/ladies.
Barrackville 2nd Annual Covered Bridge Festival
Please mark your calendar now for the Bridge Festival, Saturday, June 17. Tentative plans for vendors, food trucks, ducky race and a special boat race for the older kids, hometown entertainment and other activities are in the works. If anyone would like to help the next planning meeting will be held May 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Local performers
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival is inviting local musical groups or talented performers to contact the committee if they are interested in performing during the festival June 17h. Contact Diana at 724-376-1759 or email Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Fairview Neighbor News
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, April 15, from 3-6 p.m. Eat in dining or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904/1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Fairview election
The Fairview Municipal election is June 13. Deadline for write in candidates to file April 25 at 3 p.m. If any candidates are interested in running, they will need to file an application. Call Heather Tuttle at the Fairview Townhall @304-449-1642
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
