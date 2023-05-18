Good morning Mannington!
Everywhere you look, it seems like summer is coming quickly. There seem to be changes, everytime you look outside.
There seems to be something new happening in Mannington each weekend; it may be small but it is an event, or just going out for ice cream. Some groups and organizations are trying to keep something happening, please try to support them when you can.
If there is community support, then more events may happen for our enjoyment. The weather is warm enough also to have a family picnic in the evening. Think about going to Hough Park, you just might not get the table that you prefer but there are some available. Please clean up after yourselves. Keep it clean for others. I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on neighbors who might need some help. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Early Voting
Early voting for the city election begins May 24 in the council chambers at city hall during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. City Hall will also be open Saturday, May 27 and June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone wishing to cast an early vote but who cannot get to city hall during the week. This is no-excuse voting for those Mannington residents who will not be able to vote on election day. You must be registered and live in the city limits to vote. If you do not meet these requirements, your vote will be challenged. Absentee ballots are also available.
Here are the candidates in this year’s June 6 election. Mayor: Lora Michael (I), John Randall Craw II, Council At Large: Robin AR Smith, Council – Precinct 66 – Anthony Fluharty, Council – Precinct 67 – Timothy Fluharty (I), Ed Bosco, Council – Precinct 68: Kristen Bates (I), Council – Precinct 69 – Taylor Garrison, Roger Russell (I).
Michael, T. Fluharty, Bates and Russell are the incumbents.
The polling locations are City Hall for Precinct 68, the Monroe Street fire Station for Precinct 66, the Christian Church fellowship Hall on High Street for Precinct 67 and the Homewood Fire Station for Precinct 69.
Music at the Barn
The next music at the barn event will be held on Saturday, May 20 the doors open at 6 p.m. and they begin serving food at 6 p.m. This week the Sapp’s Hallow Band will perform. The May meeting of the Society was very informative about the history of oil and gas in the Mannington area given by Randy Elliott. The next meeting will be held the 2nd Thursday of June. They will be announcing the winner of the Mannington Middle School 8th grade West Virginia History Class Essay Contest.
Sunday Tours have begun and they are held from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. If you have never been to either of the museums this could be a way to spend a Sunday afternoon and not travel very far. They also will plan tours for groups during the week. For more info, please call 304-986-3039, if no answer, please leave name and phone number and your call will be returned. If you are looking for a place to hold your wedding, think about Round Barn. There have been some very pretty weddings held there and this just might be the place for you. For more information call the above phone number.
Movie night
“Movie Night at the Mansion” If the weather is nice, think about coming out for a movie at the Senator’s Mansion in Mannington. The first night will be June 2 at 8 p.m. You will need to bring your own chairs, snacks and drinks. The featured movie for the first night will be “Grease.” This is a fun classic and has inspired a dress-up contest. If you would like to participate, come dressed as Danny Zuko, a Pink Lady, or any of your favorite characters from the movie. The winner will get to pick the movie for future movie nights.
Farmers Market Opening Day
There is still space for vendors at the opening day of the Farmer’s Market in Mannington. The Mannington Women’s Club sponsors the Farmer’s Market. The opening day is Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. They are looking for vendors to set up in Traders Alley in Mannington. This area is located behind the Elks Lodge and Miller’s Daughter.
They are looking for produce vendors, artisan vendors, baked goods vendors, home sales vendors and most any type of vendor, just not yard sales. If you are interested or have questions, please contact Lora Michael. Area residents and community members, please make time to stop in to support this event. If the community does not attend, then the vendors will decide to go elsewhere. The same vendors may not be at the market every week, so you might need to check often to see what is available.
Rymer Cemetery
It’s cemetery mowing and cleaning time and the Rymer Cemetery is getting ready for Memorial Day, the time that some folks visit to place flowers on graves. This happens also, at the small area cemeteries. This care takes funds and so please think about making a donation if you have loved ones buried in one of our small cemeteries around the area. It would be greatly appreciated to pay for upkeep. There are many veterans buried in the Rymer Cemetery. If you wish to send a donation to the Rymer Cemetery please send it to Judy Carson, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
