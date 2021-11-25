Black Friday is upon us, Farmers. I hope you’ve all had a great Thanksgiving, and that your heart and hopes are filled as full as your bellies. There’s been quite a bit of fear mongering about starting your holiday shopping early, how there will be product shortages, and lots of other “maybes.” Now, I’m not saying that it’s true or not. What I am suggesting is, local stores are never without products available for customers. Remember tomorrow is Shop Small Saturday and we should all do our part to contribute.
Christmas around town
Our Christmas Parade and Festivities will be held on Dec. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. Join us for the grand parade which will flow down Route 250 into the “Heart of Marion County.” Afterwards, the parking lot next to Town Hall and into Railroad Street at the Fire Department, we will have lots of activities, photo opportunities with your favorite Christmas Characters, hot chocolate, wassail, popcorn and cotton candy. Kids can drop off their letters to Santa at the Santa Mailbox and pick up some Christmas souvenirs along the way. Raffles will be on hand to support Farmington Homecoming Inc.
Yesteryear
The top news story in West Virginia, 1954 was coverage of the No. 9 Mine Explosion which killed sixteen of our hardworking men. The explosion of ‘68 received nationwide coverage, the loss greater in number, but it’s equally as important that we remember those men who perished in the first loss at 1:45 p.m. that November afternoon.
The story out ranked school segregation disputes, local election coverage, the opening of the Charleston Princeton turnpike, Richwood mine strike and accompanying violence, as well as a Fairmont bank official being charged in a $525,000 shortage. Up until that time the mine had one of the best safety records in the state and had been remodeled at a cost of several million dollars. Fifteen of the men were maintenance and one man working in the lamp house near the entrance perished.
The toll would’ve been significantly higher had the mine’s operations not been suspended for the weekend. With 400 plus workers, we don’t even want to imagine the loss of life. James Fork Elementary School, only a few hundred yards away, closed as officials feared more explosions or escaping gas might endanger the children. Lost to us that day were Howard Jenkins, George Alberts, Russell Morris, Harry Dunmire, Carol Ice, Charles Korsh, Louis Beafore, Nick Kovarbasich, Charles Fluharty, Robert Sanders, Harry Floyd Sr., Matt Menas, Lonnie Hartzel, Clyde Keener, Joe Opyoke, and Joe Gregor. Of those men, nine had children under the age of 18, fifteen in total. Matt Menas’ son and namesake, Matt was on the Farmington High School team which went on to beat Rupert that following weekend in a game at Weston for the State Class B Championship. Reports say that he was grimly determined and played like a boy trying to do something in his father’s memory. The Rupert line “couldn’t contain him.” They beat the pants off of those Rupert boys with a final score of 39-13. Lonnie Hartzel was the uncle of Sam Huff, who had started his career at WVU and passed away last week on Nov. 13. Ironically, Nov. 13 is the date of that 1954 explosion. Gives you chills at such a coincidence.
Birthday
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Kurtis Helgeson, Christine Woody, Eli Craig , Eli Pethtel, Molly Gibson, Kelley Bean, Meryl Thomas, and Carolyn (Kelly) Boyce. Our little Kaseydoodle, “the Blonde Bomber” as her basketball jersey will say, turns 12 this week. We’re one year closer to having two teenagers in the house. (Not that I’m not already feeling it) who as most of my longtime readers will know, celebrates the same birthday as dear friend of mine and the Farmington Elementary Class of 1992. While Miss Kasey is celebrating her 12th birthday on Sunday I always say a Happy Birthday and a special prayer to Adam, and his family. I’m so thankful for her and blessed to have known her guardian angel.
Final thoughts
You wouldn't believe it but Black Friday is the busiest day of the year for plumbers. Roto-Rooter reports that kitchen drains, garbage disposals and yes, toilets, require more attention the day after Thanksgiving than any other day. Most people will blame the extra houseguests and extra stress on toilets but not scraping plates and other disposal issues can put a strain on your whole system. What a crappy situation!
