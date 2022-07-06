Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a great holiday weekend. It sure was a hot one.
I’d like to send out a big congratulations to the town of Rivesville, Rivesville Town Council and anyone who was involved in making the Riverfront Festival a success. As usual the fireworks were fantastic!
A reminder to all that the council meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month 7 p.m. at town hall and Main Street Rivesville meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday at Rivesville town hall. The times sometimes change on this meeting so be sure to check before you go, everyone is welcome and they really need more help.
Mark your calendars
July 10: After the 4th fundraiser. Red/White/Blue Softball Sunday, July 10 at the Carolina softball field. Adult tournament and family fun. Entry fee to play and eat $30, Adults to eat and spectate $10, kids eat free. This event starts at 10 a.m.
July 16: Grant Town VFD Fireman’s Festival from Noon-9 p.m. There will be games, live entertainment, food, craft show, a Grant Town history display and more.
July 19-23: Paw Paw Fair. I promise to have more info in next week’s column.
Aug. 5: Start gathering your items for the town wide yard sale.
Birthday wishes
Kelly Arthur Wright, Terri Massey, Debbe Murphy, Paula Hendricks Michael, My niece Amy Loughery Gerau(love you) Bill Welch(my sister’s other half) love you.
Hope your birthday’s are blessed.
Anniversary wishes
Randy and Debbie Hawkins, Jack and Melanie Carpenter. Wishing both of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
To send me news call 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Hope everyone is enjoying their summer, drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
