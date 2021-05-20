Hello Barrackville!
Vacations are always a highlight of summer, after school celebrations or just family time for many folks. Vacations don’t need to be big budget expenses, though. Being a local tourist and enjoying all the local attractions is relatively cost free or a low-cost alternative to a destination vacation. Taking the kids to any of the Marion County attractions for the day is a great way to encourage their interest in history and surrounding communities. Pick a destination and add a picnic lunch to make a perfect low cost mini-vacation that the kids will remember forever.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation News
The society met and discussed festival topics and grant opportunities for the Barrackville Covered Bridge. Contact was made with a local structural engineer, Charles Luttrell, who agreed to visit the bridge and give a brief estimate on repair needs. He will be at the bridge Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in the bridge project is invited to attend.
Mason Dixon Conference Champions
The Barrackville boys track team placed first overall in the Mason Dixon Conference Championship. They also placed first in 100m Hurdles – Brock Martin; 4x400m relay – Andrew ONeil, Landon Cowger, Gabe Mileto, Samuel Flower; 4x800m relay – Brogan Hunt, Matthew Snoderly, Daniel Heston, David Heston; High Jump – Brock Martin; Long Jump – Andrew ONeil; Shot Put – Gabe Mileto; Discus – Samuel Flower. Congratulations to all the boys on the team for their dedication and hard work.
Tag Day!
Save your change! Barrackville T-ball Gold is doing tag day at the Barrackville Dollar General Saturday, May 29, all day at different times! Stop by and see the kids and drop your extra change in their bucket!
All Town Yard Sale
Get ready to participate in the All Town Yard Sale the first weekend in June! June 5-6 multiple families will host yard sales in Barrackville. Times and locations will vary so spend the day and enjoy searching for those treasures. Some sales may begin on Friday. If you want to participate, start searching the attic for treasures! Let me know if you want your address shared and I will compile a list.
Congratulations!
Congratulations to Lauren Freels, Madison Ross and Christa Tobin for graduating from WVU Medicine in Radiologic Technology. Blessing on careers that inspire and highlight all of your passions and skills.
Emergency Contacts
If a police officer is needed in The Town of Barrackville contact 911 for an emergency situation. If the need is non emergency contact 304-367-5300 and ask to speak with a Barrackville Police officer. When calling the Barrackville Town Hall we may not get the message until the next business day. Contacting the above numbers will get you the quickest response possible. Thank you and as always stay safe. Chief C. G. Wilson
Barrckville Town Council
The next Barrackville Town Council meeting will be Tuesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall Building on Pike Street. This meeting is open to the public and anyone interested is able to attend.
Contact information:
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
