Good Morning Mannington!
And life is getting back to a very little bit normal! Yes, yard sale, clean up day, they are happening this spring and I have heard of other events with details to come later.
The world seems to be awakening very quickly as flowers are blooming, trees and bushes are blooming or coming to leaf and folks are starting to mow grass. It is good to see something look a little more normal. I noticed yesterday that the wild flowers along Route 250 are starting to bloom also. That is always a beautiful site. Just be careful if you are the one doing the driving, there are some very rough sections of the road.
Everyone is so glad to be getting out to enjoy the nice weather. There is always work if you have a lawn to care for. Be careful going out to work if you have not done this type of work or any outside work for a while. Start slow. Continue to check on elderly friends and neighbors, many are not ready to be around people just yet. They may still need some help. We all still need to be careful and take care. We are still asked to wear a mask and social distance, please continue to do so. Hope everyone has a great week. Be careful, think of others and stay safe.
Citywide yard sale
Many folks already have yard sale items boxed and ready for the Citywide Yard Sale. Others know what they want to set out to get rid of, and we are off and going on getting ready for one of the biggest one-day events in spring in Mannington. The 2021 Citywide Yard Sale is planned for Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are guidelines that need to be followed and everyone has had to follow them now for sometime and it is just expected that everyone knows to wear a mask and social distance. So, for those who like to shop at yard sales, mark this date on your calendar and for those who have items they no longer use get ready for the big day. Happy yard “saleing.”
Spring Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Cleanup Day on Saturday, May 22. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. (close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically picked up in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Another sign of spring
Lawn and garden plants and supplies are arriving at Miller’s Hardware and Something Special. It is really time to make plans to add beauty to your lawn and to think about what you want to plant in your garden for food for the family. It may still be a little early for some plants, as we could still have frost, but plans need to be made.
PSD Water Quality Report
In compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments, the Mannington PSD has prepared its Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. The report explains where your water comes from, what it contains and how it compares to standards set by regulatory agencies. The report is available on the PSD’s website as of March 25 at manningtonpsd.mystrikingly.com or at tinyurl.com/mpsdccr. The report will not be mailed to customers; however, copies are available upon request. If you have any questions concerning this report, contact us at the office at 304-986-1010.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
