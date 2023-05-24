Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying this beautiful weather.
A reminder that early voting for the town of Rivesville will be held May 31-June 10 at Rivesville Town Hall. May 31, June, 1-9, will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday June 3 and June 10 will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Election day is Tuesday, June 13 and will be held at the Rivesville Community Building, the hours are 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
A big thank you to all who who were able to come out and clean up on Saturday, it was much appreciated.
I would like to remind folks when taking your dog out for a walk please clean up after them.
Another reminder, when mowing your grass, please clean it up out of the road. I have seen a lot of grass left in the road, not only does it not look good but it’s also dangerous for motorcycles driving through it. Rivesville has a grass ordinance. If you have any questions, call town hall at 304-278-5301 and talk to the town clerk about it.
A fundraiser will be held on Saturday, May 27 for the Fairview Food Bank to help raise funds for the new building they have to help with repairs needed. A rigatoni dinner will be held at the Grant Town Community Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the cost is $10, drinks $1 extra. The meal will also consist of meatballs, salad, bread and dessert. Please pre-order your meal by calling Pastor Bill Rager at 304-365-2802 or Pastor Bobby Riggs at 681-404-9009. All proceeds go directly to the Fairview Food Bank.
I can’t believe it’s time for the 3 Rivers Festival! I came across this and thought it might be helpful to those attending and want to take the children on rides:
Wednesday, May 24 from 6-9 p.m. $20 handstamps
Thursday, May 25 after the parade, rides will be open until 10 p.m.
Friday, May 26, rides open from 6-11 p.m.
Saturday, May 27 from Noon-5 p.m. and 6 p.m., fireworks $25 handstamps and single tickets are $1.25.
Upcoming events
June 3: Rivesville United Methodist Church Hot Dog Sale from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
June 3: Highlawns United Methodist Church will hold a Community Picnic at Rivesville Elem/Middle School from 5-8 p.m. Bring a chair and a covered dish if you like and enjoy a nice evening among friends, for any questions call Donna Swann at 304-612-6743.
June 3: A hot dog sale will be held at McCurdysville Community Building from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., hot dogs are $2 each with sauce. For any questions call 304-278-5469 or 304-278-5905.
June 3: A Community Market will be held in Grant Town from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be crafters, vendors, food trucks, music, car show, yard sales and much more. For more information contact Sandy Yanego at 304-280-1469 or sandy springer1235@gmail.com.All proceeds benefit Grant Town VFD.
June 3: A rummage sale will be held at Immaculate Conception Church from 7 a.m.- 1 p.m., the church is located at 329 Maryland Ave. Fairmont. Call 304-363-5796.
June 3: A rabies clinic will be held at the Winfield Community Building from 9 a.m.-Noon with Audra Melton, DVM. All dogs and cats must be in a carrier or on a leash. The costs are Rabies-$8, Parvo-$20, Wormer-$5. If you have questions call Mike or Robin at 304-276-3423.
June 10-11: Free Fishing for WV
Birthday wishes
Bird Carnes, James Layman. Birthday blessings to you both.
Anniversary wishes
Kevin and Janet Poling recently celebrated their anniversary. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to send a big Congratulations to all the students that are graduating, from preK-college, may all your dreams come true. I’d like to send out special congratulations and good luck to my great niece Sophia Hibbs as she graduates from EFHS Friday evening. Go get em Sophie the sky’s the limit!
Please remember on Memorial Day to honor those who have died serving their country, they gave their lives so we could have the freedom we do. I hope everyone has a safe and happy Memorial Day.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Until next time, Let’s Go Bucs!
