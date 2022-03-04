Good Morning White Hall!
It doesn’t seem possible that spring is actually two weeks away. It seems like it should have been here already with all the beautiful spring weather.
The crocus are blooming and the Easter lilies are at least five inches tall, no blooms yet.
Thank you to my daughter for taking care of the flower beds. It’s something she loves to do. It won’t be long until she’ll be mowing my grass too. I get to take care of her little dog, Chloe, while she is working outside.
The temperature may be in the 50’s and 60’s, but the wind is still freezing. A winter coat is needed in the mornings and evenings, and a sweater in the afternoons.
Have you noticed the additions to the sign in front of the Middletown Commons? Several more are coming soon.
Senior Queen Pageant
The Senior Queen Pageant will be held at the Fairfield Inn in White Hall, on Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. You must be 60 years old or over. The cost is $10.
The Pageant is courtesy of White’s Fine Jewelry, All State Insurance (Agent Jeremy Radaugh), and Dutchman’s Daughter.
Everyone is given a tiara and a wrapped rose, and the person who receives the red rose is crowned Senior Queen. For more information you may call Marcella Yaremchuk at 304-365-0491.
White Hall Elementary
March activities:
Mar. 4, 11, 18, 25: Way to Go Wildcats Announced
Mar. 14: Pi Day! Eat hot lunch today and have a piece of pie
Mar. 21: Professional Learning Day and Faculty Senate, no school for students
Mar. 22: Buster the Bus visits grades K-1 Multi-purpose room
Mar. 23: 10 a.m. Fairmont State play for grades 3-4 in Multi-purpose room
Mar. 25: PBIS Celebration Book Bingo
Mar. 26: Regional Math Field Day; Good Luck to Will Fullen
Mar. 30: Report Cards go home
Mar. 31: Terrific Kids for March announced
Beverly CEOS Meeting
The CEOS (Community Educational Outreach Service) meeting will be held Monday, March 7, at the Middletown Commons Conference Room at 1 p.m. It is located behind Munchies.
The lesson will be Railroads of West Virginia and their history. Shannon Tilley will be the lesson leader.
Lunch will be served by Munchies, our local restaurant at the Commons.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome.
The CEOS County Council meeting will be held March 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fleming Memorial Church in Fairmont.
Town of White Hall
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, roll call, approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports. Audit Committee: The first Audit Committee meeting will be held sometime in the next two weeks.
Legal Department: Town Attorney Trey Simmerman reported he has been working with the Town Coordinator on day-to-day business of the Town. He was also able to contact the Biafora’s attorney and they promised to send a proposal in relation to the property at the end of Southland Drive coming into the Town of White Hall.
An invoice for $4,970, was approved for the Attorney.
Town Coordinator, Cindy Stover sent a letter to the owner of the White Hall Medical Building, but he is out of the country, so she will discuss what to do next with the Town Attorney.
The new White Hall Alcohol Retail Beverage Tax will go into effect on July 1, 2022 for a total of $1,000 for retail stores was approved.
New Business to Consider: A checking account for DNR transactions was approved. The hunting and fishing license fees with the Town receiving $3 for each license purchased.
Budget Revision: Two budget revisions were approved, $500. For other Grants as voted on at the last Town Council meeting, and $20,000 for the Police Department for additional equipment installed in police cruisers.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in the newspaper on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
