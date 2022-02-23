Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. As I am writing this we are just about 25 days away from spring. I’m looking forward to some warmer days in the near future, of course March is when we’ve had some of our big snows, so time will tell.
There are a few things I’d like to share that Main Street Rivesville will be participating in.
April 9: Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Rivesville Ellem/Middle School starting at 1 p.m.. There will be 3 age groups; 0-3. 4-6 and 7-10. You must register for the egg hunt at EVENTBRITE.COM.
May 14: Town cleanup; meet at Town Hall at 9 a.m. Every bit of help is needed and appreciated. The Main Street program will be happy to offer volunteer hours to students. Coffee and donuts will be available to all who help.
July 2: Rivesville Old Fashioned Riverfront Festival. There will be a hot dog eating contest, cake walk, basket raffle, food trucks, crafts, vendors, kids rides and games, live music and FANTASTIC fireworks.
I will say it again, I’m happy to see things going on around our town and Marion County.
Here are a few things going on in the near future:
Feb. 26: Clothing giveaway at Pumpkin Center Church 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. The church is located at 18 Darrah Lane Fairview, one-half mile North of Fairview. There will be clothing for men, women and children.
Feb. 26: Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale will be held at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department rom 3-6 p.m. Dine in, carryout or eat in. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order.
Going on now thru March 11, Marion County Schools Kindergarten registration. Visit http://www.marionboe.com for more information or pick up a packet at one of the schools, childcares and Head Starts. Contact Stacey Oliver Coordinator of Early Learning at stacey.oliver@k12.wv.usw.
I would like to remind everyone about a section of Route 250 being closed to two-lane traffic for 5 months while a retaining wall is being installed due to the rockfall, please find an alternate route if possible to save yourself a headache and also those working.
I would like to send out birthday wishes to Punkin Duskey, My niece Brittney Loughery Tatterson, love you, Anna Runyan, and Sky Henderson.
I hope your special day is blessed.
Happy Anniversary to Mark and Sonja Wilson and Tom and Heather Snoderly as they recently celebrated. Wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
