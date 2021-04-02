Good Morning White Hall!
What a beautiful week until Wednesday! Since I’m writing this article on Thursday, I can only hope the snow and storms that are forecast for this evening aren’t too bad!
We sure can use some rain, but just not all the other things they are predicting! Hopefully the low temperature and snow won’t hurt our trees and flowers that are blooming! The flowers and blooming trees couldn’t be more beautiful!
Don’t forget about the burn season! Residents who forget about it, are subject to a possible burn fine of up to $1000. Burning is allowed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., but it must be attended at all times. Ten feet around the burn site must be cleared down to the soil.
Middletown Commons
Things are happening at the Middletown Commons! New store fronts, new businesses, and lots of potholes, dust and construction.
Bring it on, they’re working like crazy and who would have thought 10 years ago that all this would be happening.
You can walk in the hallway beside Rita’s and High Life Lounge and go back and make a right to walk out to the drive through! It looks fantastic! They are still working on the ceiling, but you can see all the stores and the drive-thru is pretty much finished.
If you don’t notice anything else, you can definitely see the Middletown Commons sign on the front of the drive-thru. If you haven’t been past the “Mall” lately, please sure to put it on your list of places to see!
Spring Fling
The Spring Fling at the Town of White Hall Municipal Building will be on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Plans are being made for a car cruise drive through, crafters, food venders, and many other happenings!
For crafters who would like to sign up, you may text Kristine at 304-680-0710, or text Pat at 304-657-3600.
Beverly CEOS
The meeting will be held at the Beverly Clubhouse, Old Nixon School, on Nixon School Road at 1:30 p.m. Face masks will be required, along with social distance and hand sanitizer will be available.
The lesson that will be presented, is “West Virginia Rivers.” Planning for the Spring Fling, and other upcoming projects will be discussed.
Happy Birthday to our member Helen Ruth Curry, who celebrated her 91st Birthday this week!
Please feel free to come to our meeting or anyone wishing to join our club may call Claudia Holbert at 304-534-3524 or email
White Hall Elementary School
In order to keep from blocking traffic at the entrance to the school and Route 250, please follow the guidelines for drop-off or pick-up of the students! It is important to keep everyone safe!
Apr. 2-5: Easter holiday
Apr. 6: Return to school
Apr. 7: Distant teaching day-deep clean & Meal distribution from kitchen
Apr. 9: Lifetouch Picture Day
Apr. 23:Early release at 12:20 for Faculty Senate
Apr. 26-30: Fourth grade WVGSA Testing
Apr. 29: Terrific Kids for April announced
May 3-7: Third grade WVGSA Testing
May 3-7: Staff Appreciation Week
May 22: Saturday, Summer Send Off 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Marion County Board of Education as a drive-thru event. A special thank you to Subway of Walmart for their gracious donation. Special thanks to our PTO and Rita’s Italian Ice, for the Nine Week Celebration.
Town of White Hall
The Town of White Hall Streets and Highway will be held at the Town of White Hall Public Service Building, Wednesday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in the newspaper on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.