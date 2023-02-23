I appreciate this mild weather, and am resisting the urge to go clean out the flower beds and garden, because the little critters are still using them for bedding and they are going to enjoy their winter’s nap a little while longer.
We can start our tomato seeds in a couple weeks. If you haven’t gotten a planting calendar yet, there are still a few left at the WVU Extension Office in Fairmont. Peppers always seem to take so much longer to get going but the tomato seeds are crawling out of the pot before they are ready to go outside, so I hope to get the peppers started first. There were some onion sets in the store this weekend so thoughts are turning to spring a lot earlier than usual. And, Easter is just around the corner so we have wonderful blessings in store.
Mark your calendar
Barrackville Lions Club Membership Growth Event will be Monday, March 20 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building. The Barrackville Lions Club is a civic organization that sponsors Christmas In Our Town, the annual Easter Egg hunt and other programs that benefit our community. When caring people join together, roll up their sleeves and take action to make their community better, it’s a beautiful thing and an incredible feeling for everyone involved. That’s Lions. Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships and improving the world through kindness. Please come see what the Lions Club is all about and join us in serving Barrackville.
Easter egg hunt
The Barrackville Lions Club will sponsor the annual Barrackville Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. The hunt will take place at the Barrackville School and age groups will be separated to ensure safe hunting! The Church of Christ’s upper parking lot will be used to register for the Easter egg hunt. They will utilize the lots at the school and at the Barrackville United Methodist Church to divide age groups for the hunt. Register and be directed to the appropriate age group. For more information contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Barrackville Covered Bridge
The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society will be Thursday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building to discuss the future of the covered bridge, fundraising events, and planning the 2023 Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. We invite the community to come together to volunteer so we can make these events possible. Ideas are welcomed as well. Hope to see you there.
Fairview Neighbor News
Join us for a pizza, sandwich, and salad sale on Saturday, February 25th, at the Fairview Fire Department from 3-6pm. Eat in dining or carry out available. Call 304-449-1904/1905 to place your order. This venue is handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.