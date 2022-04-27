Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone has enjoyed the beautiful weather we’ve been having, I guess mother nature is going to bust our bubble but I hope it won’t be for too long.
Just want to remind folks when mowing grass to not throw your clippings out in the road. Rivesville has an ordinance prohibiting this and you can be fined. Also please clean up after your dog when walking them. I’ll say it again, nobody wants to step in it.
I’m going to list some upcoming things you’ll want to mark on your calendar:
April 30: A Thirty-One and Pioneer Woman Bingo will be hosted by the Grant Town EMS. Give them a call at 304-278-7777 for tickets or more info.
April 30: Fairview Senior Center will hold a community breakfast from 9-11 a.m.at the Senior Center located at 404 Main St. The menu will consist of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and fried potatoes. Call 304-449-2235 for any questions you may have. A cash donation is appreciated to help cover the cost.
April 30: There will be a clothing give away 9 a.m.-Noon at the Punkin Center Church of Christ, 18 Darrah Lane Route 218 North, Fairview. There will be clothes for men, women, teens and children.
April 30: There will be a pizza, sandwich sale at the Fairview VFD 3-6 p.m. Other foods available will be salads, hot dogs, french fries, drinks. You can eat in or carry out. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. All proceeds benefit the VFD. The fire department is handicap accessible.
May 7: Rivesville United Methodist Church hot dog sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540 for any questions you may have.
May 7: The first Market on the Mon of the year will be held by the Rivesville Town Hall. If you would like to be a vendor or crafter stop in the town hall and pick up your application.
May 7: Paw Paw Fair Spring Truck Mud Bog, gates open at 1 p.m. $8 a person.
May 14: Rivesville Community Clean Up. Anyone willing to pitch in and help meet at the town hall at 9 a.m. This is a good way for students that need volunteer hours to get their papers signed.
I just want to remind everyone that you cannot burn between the hours of 7 a.m-5 p.m. from March 1-May 31 in West Virginia.
Birthday Wishes
Joey Henderson, Bryan Eddy,Stephanie Jimmie, Scott Swann,Patty Summers, Rob Clevenger, Beatrice Clevenger, Kristen Craig, Crystal Adkins, Miranda Ogden. I hope each of you has a blessed day.
Anniversary Wishes
Pastor Bill and Michelle Toothman (30 years) and Rob and Trina Clevenger (15). Wishing each couple many more years of love, health and happiness.
I don’t know how many folks know this but the Town of Rivesville was presented a check from the State of West Virginia through Sen. Mike Caputo for the implementation of a handicap accessible outdoor restroom to be built for use at our festivals, markets and other gatherings on the Rivesville Riverfront. Thank you Senator for making this happen, it is much needed and appreciated.
I have Girl Scout cookies if anyone would like some, give me a call.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Please remember to drive safe, we love our kids! Let’s gooo Bucs!
