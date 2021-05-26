Good Morning Rivesville!!
I would like to let everyone know that early voting starts today, and continues May 27-28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. No voting on Memorial Day. June Voting picks back up on June 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and June 5 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or cast your ballot in person on Election Day, June 8. All early voting will be held at the Rivesville City building on Main St. Running for Mayor is Barbara Beatty, Recorder Lauronza Harmon, running for a Council seat and on the ballot is B.J. Smith, running for Council seat as write-in candidates are: Brandon Conrad, Mark Dorsey, Chrystal Heldreth, Jim Hershman, Bill Lawrence and Frank Moore. Good luck to each and everyone running..
I’m pretty sure most folks will be happy to know there will be fireworks this year on Friday, July 2 at 10 p.m. There will not be anything else this year, hopefully next year.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 5 for the very first Market on the Mon sponsored by Main Street Rivesville. The hours are 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., there will be a variety of vendors, artisan and crafts. The food truck will be Rivesville’s very own Scotty D’s. The entertainment for the day will be B.J. Smith and Matt Jordan of Matt’s Blues. Main Street Rivesville is a nonprofit organization with the goal to provide fundraising to support the needs of the town. The Market will be held each month June through October from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If anyone is interested in reserving a space to set up, give Noelle Kolb a call at 304-657-1796 and leave a message or message the organization on its FaceBook page Main Street Rivesville. This event will take place next to the Rivesville Town Hall overlooking our beautiful river.
Congratulations go out to the five 7th and 8th grade students from Rivesville Elementary-Middle School who were honored as regional winners and finalists in the Kids Kick Opioids Art Contest. They are Tanner Eddy, Khloee Eagle, Kirsten McDonald, Aunnah Fritzman and McKenzie Wright. Good luck in the finals and we are all very proud of you.
Rivesville United Methodist Church, on Jasper Street, will hold its monthly hot dog sale Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The sale will continue as it has, place your order at one door and pickup at the other. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Giant Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., indoor-outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food and snacks for sale also. Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call (304) 278-7770 or (304) 278-5905.
Twenty-Five Cent Yard Sale at McCurdysville Community Building on June 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., indoor-outdoor, rain or shine. Tables for rent for $5 each. Food and snacks for sale also. Some items excluded from the 25 cent sale. Tables of stuff for only a Quarter! Proceeds benefit McCurdysville Community Building. For further details call (304) 278-7770 or (304) 278-5905.
Rabies Clinic at McCurdysville Community Building on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m.-Noon. Rabies shots for $8 & dewormer and other vaccines at reduced rates. Dogs must be on leashes and cats in carriers. James Henderson, DVM will administer the vaccinations. Proceeds benefit the McCurdysville Community Building. For GPS, the location is 3414 Jakes Run Rd, Rivesville. Questions: (304) 278-7770 or (304) 278-5905.
Due to ongoing pandemic concerns, there will not be a homecoming picnic this year. plan to have it in 2022 when hopefully things will be safer.
The Rivesville Parent Youth Organization would like to send out a Big Thank You to all who supported the Rabies Clinic on May 22. Thank you to those who came, to those who gave donations and a special thank you to Denise Burton and her daughter for being so gracious and patient during the clinic. I’ve been told some folks waited up to 2 hours in the heat and were very kind and patient. God Bless each of you.
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think.
I wish everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend. Remember as you are enjoying those cookouts, family get togethers or whatever you do this weekend please remember why we get to enjoy them. Pause for a minute, close for a minute and say a prayer for all the men and women who served in the military and gave their lives for us.
Got news? Call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmih3@yahoo.com
Let’s goooo Bucs!
