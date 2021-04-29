Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well. Mother Nature is promising us a few pretty days, lets hope.
There will be a ‘Meet the Candidate on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. Come out and see what the running for office have planned for the Town of Rivesville. Running for Mayor is Barbara Beatty, Recorder is Lauronza Harmon, Council is B.J. Smith, these names will be on the ballot. The following are write ins for Council- Brandon Conrad, Mark Dorsey, Crystal Heldreth, Jim Hershman, Bill Lawrence and Frank Moore. Best wishes to each candidate.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold their monthly hot dog sale this Saturday May 1st 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Drinks and chips will also be available. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-278-5817 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Rivesville Main Street Program has some exciting events coming up. One event which will held monthly they are calling “Market on the Mon,” this will be an artisan, local vendor, craftsman and boutique business, it will be held on the grounds next to Rivesville Town Hall. A local band or performer will be featured each month also. If anyone is interested in setting up please call 304-657-1796, please leave a message. I will have more info soon. The first Market will be held June 5.
This message is for all high school seniors graduating from one of the high schools in Marion County in May 2021. The Coach Ricky Suba Pay It Forward Scholarship is now taking applications. Students can get the application and information from their counselors office or message Crystal Suba Oliver or Bryanna Oliver via FaceBook. There is a deadline for this so please get applications in ASAP. Collage is just around the corner so don’t miss out on this or any scholarship that may be available.
If you missed your chance at getting Girl Scout cookies, you’ve eaten or given them all away give me a call, I have plenty. A box of cookies might make someone’s day, I know my kids always liked getting their favorite.
The Main Street Rivesville Organization and anyone who would like to help will meet at the Rivesville Town Hall on Saturday, May 8 at 9 a.m. to “Make Rivesville Shine,” which is sponsored by Make Marion County Shine and our local 7-11. For those who come and help coffee and doughnuts will be offered in the morning along with lunch a little later. Please feel free to bring brooms, weedeaters or whatever working equipment to work with. Gloves, vests and garbage bags will be provided, A dumpster will be provided for Rivesville garbage customers only and will be located in the parking lot of Rivesville Town Hall. Please do not dump electrical appliances, construction waste, demolition waste, tires, paint, oil, flammable or bulk liquids.
There will be a drive thru only Baked Steak Dinner at Highland Ave. United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 8 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. The cost of this delicious meal is $13 per person. To place your orders/tickets call Tammy Brooks at 304-612-4900, Robert Capral at 304-366-8964 or Ron Shackelford at 304-363-1778. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed in this meal.
The 6th annual “Strikeout Cancer” event will be held May 15 from Noon-3 p.m. at the Fairmont bowling alley. This proceeds from this event will benefit the “kicken cancer” Relay for Life team. Come out and support a good cause and have fun. The cost is $15 per person, spectators $5. Teams can have up to 5 people. There will be unlimited bowling, free shoe rental, food and more. RSVP to John Satterfield at 304-657-9265 or go to FaceBook messenger by May 10.
Mark your calendar for this event on May 22 from 9 a.m.Noon. It’s the rabies clinic held at the PawPaw Park sponsored by the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization. I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of happy people because last year’s event was canceled. It is also time to get those park reservations in, you want to get them in as early as you can to make sure you get the date you want for that special occasion. I have a feeling dates could fill up fast after not being able to have things last year. For any questions on either of these give Richard Conrad a call at 304-278-2642.
Birthday wishes
I would like to send out birthday wishes to Patricia Summers, Rob Clevenger, Kristen Nuzum Craig, Crystal Lindsey Adkins and Adam Keener. Wishing each of you a blessed day.
Sending anniversary wishes out to Rob and Trina Clevenger as they celebrated their 14th. Wishing you many more years of love, heath and happiness.
Please email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540 if you have any news you’d like to share.
Hey Joe Reynolds how bout those Bucs! Please drive safe, we love our kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.