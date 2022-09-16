‘Tis the season to be sneezin’, Farmers.
Nothing is as loving as a child with a cold, and thus I have stumbled into my first sniffles and wheezes of the season. I’ve never been afraid that my kids would be too old to want to hug their mummsie. In fact, quite the contrary, sometimes I have a problem with them fighting over who gets to sit next to me.
Sometimes I wonder if people will misinterpret me to be a “helicopter mom” because it’s commonplace for me to ask my kids how school was and the odds and ends of their day. We have regular conversations about their friends and general chit chat other families might not interact and do. One of the things I always enjoyed about going with my grandpa Huck, or conferences with Jared, and school events with my kids is it gives me a chance to listen and learn about people.
Sometimes remembering tiny details that you can bring up in conversation the next time you see them might make a difference. It shows you listen and you’re interested enough to remember them. When I ask one of my kids’ friends how their grandparent is doing or their thoughts on a school issue, it’s not me being a nibnose, it’s taking the time to talk to a kid who might not have anyone at home who cares how their day went. It’s the little things we should all try to do to make a bigger effort and impact on others. Communication seems to be formatted to a screen these days. I sure hope we don’t lose the power of a full conversation.
Around town
Not much going on around town this week. You may have noticed that we got some new pavement thrown down through Main Street. Just because it’s nice and paved doesn’t mean it becomes a motor speedway, folks. We’ve got kids in town and we need to be vigilant about their safety. Today’s special at the Baker’s Nook is chicken salad croissant with chips and pickle for $9. Did my ears deceive me or did I hear that Dunkard Mill was getting some paving work? I hope they make that little stretch of old 250 a two lane again before the remaining lane ends up over the hill with the first. Speaking of, if anyone sees some buckeyes falling, let me know. I need a new one to put in my car for good luck. Seems I misplaced mine.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out this week to Samuel Elliott, Mikaela Veltri, Samuel Veltri, Eric Hibbs, Ruth Ann McKinney, Nick Napalo, Alyssa Martino, Asher Shugars, AnnaRae Poster, Mackenzie Jones, Crystal Tustin, Killian Reilly, Sammie Baker, Kris McDonald, Cheri Weaver, Jax Stull, Marcia Pratt, Jessica Chiniewicz, Mike Caputo, Ben Richardson, Amantha Cole, Jessica Eddy, Tyler Morris, Mary Raddish, Michael Higgs, Jeanne Higgs, Remi Petrucci II and Helen Buonamici.
News from the North
Next week is Homecoming week in Husky Country! Congratulations to the 2022 Homecoming Queen, Angelina Collins and her court of Princesses. Representing their respective classes are Seniors Adriana Floyd & Kianna Newbrough, Junior’s Morgan Myers & Meya Kotske, Sophomores Kya Huggins & Bella Haymond, and Freshmen Shawna Fisher & Katie Lemley. This year’s Homecoming parade will be hosted by Fairview on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Parade begins at 6 p.m. with a bonfire and fireworks afterwards. The 2022 Homecoming Parade Marshals will be Amanda Lopez and daughter Bailey Lopez, who will represent the late NMHS graduate and All-State Football Player, Anthony Lopez.
His Daughter, Bailey, will also be the Honorary Captain in Anthony’s honor during the game. Amanda and Bailey Lopez are the wife and daughter of the late Anthony Lopez, a middle linebacker and fullback for the Huskies and a graduate with the Class of ‘95. He was memorable for his love of the game and the love of his team who he considered his brothers. After graduation, he became a Sheriff’s deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, but his greatest job was being a dad and a family man.
I’m sure the Huskies will be playing in his honor at Woodcutter Stadium to get that Homecoming victory! Kickoff is at 7 p.m. as we take on the Cougars of Lincoln High. Queen Angelina will be crowned at half time and the court announced. The ladies will preside over the annual Homecoming Dance Saturday, Sept. 24 in the NMHS gym from 7-10 p.m. Programs will be available at tonight’s game against Brooke and the Husky Cheerleading Boosters appreciate your patience for those wanting one at last week’s home game. Get your copy fresh off the printers!
Monday morning the greenhouse at the Marion County Technical Center will open with lots of fall color. Pop in Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or until they run out!) You can get your mums in red, orange, and yellow 9 inch pots for $12. This is their first year and what the FFA hopes to become an annual sale. As always they thank you for supporting the Marion County FFA. North Marion High will hold its first LSIC meeting on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. It’s open to the public and will be held in the library for those interested. LSIC officer elections will be held at this meeting.
School daze
Saturday, Sept. 24 is the date for the Inaugural North Central WV Girls in Aviation Day at The Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center located at the North Central WV Airport in Bridgeport. The event runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is open to all middle and high school girls. A Monongah Elementary Carnival & Craft Show is planned for Oct. 15 in the school parking lot on Walnut Street. Interested in volunteering or being a vendor for the show? Contact PTO at MonongahPTO@aol.com. The Town of Monongah is taking sealed bids for getting the roof replaced on Town Hall. Please pick up the bid package at the water office weekdays until 4 p.m. Sealed bids are due by Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. My sister has about 30 extra copies of the 2021-22 Barrackville school yearbook. If you would like one for your student, please be sure to bring in money soon. If you are paying with a check, please make checks payable to Barrackville Elementary/ Middle School. All extra copies will be $25. She has at least 25 copies of 2021, 20 copies of 2020, 10 copies of 2019, 15 copies of 2018, and 10 copies of 2017. If you would like one, they are $10 a piece.
Don’t forget to get your money in for the Indian Trail Walk at Fairview Elementary. This is a very important fundraiser for the school as it helps the PTO get prepared for Santa’s Workshop and helps fund class field trips. Money is due Monday so hustle with those donations!
Ins and Outs
Any girls in the Fairview or Grant Town area who are interested in joining Girl Scouts are in luck because a new troop is forming. They will meet Thursdays after school at the Fairview Library starting around 4 p.m. The first official meeting will be Thursday. Oc. 13 so please pass the word along. There will also be a recruiting booth at the Library’s Fallfest on Sept. 24. The folks at Our Back Porch Ice Cream in Mannington put out an FYI this week. Although they were closed in the last week to attend their son’s wedding, they are reopened and plan to stay that way through October as business allows. Their current hours are weekdays from 4-9 p.m. and weekends 3-9 p.m.
Yesteryear
I didn’t plan to lead off with an obituary but it was so nice a piece I thought it needed to be reprinted. Mr. Charles Davis (not sure if he was a relation, but plan to look into it) a well known and highly respected citizen died at his home Thursday at 11 a.m. August 10, 1922. He had been in poor health with heart trouble for several years but was able to walk about. Several hours before his death he had walked to a field a short distance from the house where his son was stacking oats. Becoming tired he returned to the house and was resting in the porch swing when he passed. Isn’t that a way to go? Just relaxing at the home place on a porch swing. How peaceful. Also going on that week, Mr. and Mrs. James Wise entertained a number of friends at a dance in their new barn. Addis Clelland entertained the class of ‘22 at his home on Dunkard Mill. Miss Connie Slocum entertained 42 little friends at a weiner and marshmallow roast. Games were played by firelight. The Chatham Hill baseball team defeated the Modern Woodmen Team on the hill with a score of 2-3. Finally, Mr. Charles Morgan recently purchased a new Hudson speedster. Whoo!
Final thoughts
I’m officially calling out to all alumni of the NMHS Band and guard/dance team/drill team from years gone by. Your chance has come to “get the band back together” at the NMHS vs. FSHS game on Sept. 30. Mr. Morgan has graciously invited those band alumni to come play in the stands during the game. If you have an instrument please bring it as they do have a limited supply to loan out. Spread the word and please come out! If you’d like to get in touch with me this week, it’s going to be a busy one! Contact me at scummons@timeswv.com or call the office at 304-367-2527. Have a great week, come out and join in the homecoming festivities and stay safe out there!
