Particularly at this time of year, light comes as a blessing.
There seem to be more cloudy or dark days than bright ones in winter. But it doesn’t take deep thought or reflection to sense the darkness of much of what is happening in this country and in places around the world.
Political tension is high and conflict is persistent and seemingly constant.
There is the war in Ukraine and other places where violence is the daily experience of people. Refugees are fleeing from many situations and with their meager belongings bring their fears and anguish while moving toward even a flicker of hopefulness.
Many of them everywhere, as the Governor of Texas sending busloads without winter clothing to be deposited in a residential neighborhood in Washington, D.C. in 18-degree weather on Christmas Eve, are met with rejection, mistreatment and often further separation. The political conflict about immigration adds to the darkness in our country.
Some harsh actions have caused severe hardship on individuals and even on businesses that need such workers.
Uncertainty prevails in the lives of many. Regardless of one’s view, belief or political persuasion about climate change and environmental policies and practices; the terrible realities of storms and floods and the devastation they have brought seem to increase. Darkness of a spiritual and social nature seem to cover much of the face of the earth. What we need is light, or at least a ray of hopefulness.
The Judeo-Christian faiths offer such a response to spiritual and emotional darkness.
At an earlier time in Jewish history, the Prophet Isaiah wrote to the people of Israel as they were returning from decades of exile and devastation only to face the stark realities that their former homeland was still in disarray. The times were dark and Isaiah spoke to them of light.
Isaiah, in chapter 60: verse 1 through writes, “Arise, shine for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you.” The following verses describe what may be as accurate for our time as it was in the days of Isaiah: “For darkness shall cover the earth, and thick darkness the people….” It was in such circumstances that the assurance “your light has come, and the glory of the Lord has risen upon you” was given.
The Christmas story in the New Testament includes an account of a group of “magi” or “wise men” who followed a star that led them to Bethlehem.
There is much speculation about who they were or from where in the “East” they came, but the story is about light in times of darkness. One thing overlooked is that not everyone saw the star. As the story goes, only those astrologers from the East saw the star.
King Herod, for all of his insecurity and fear, did not see it.
His aides who did recall the old scriptures about the Messiah and Bethlehem, did not see the star. There is no indication in the story that the people of either Jerusalem or Bethlehem saw it. But it was seen and followed by foreigners, outsiders, people of other faiths and probably religions. Not only did God seem to speak to and through those persons, but the words of Isaiah were fulfilled by that fact.
Isaiah wrote: “but the Lord will arise upon you, and his glory will appear over you. Nations shall come to your light, and kings to the brightness of your dawn.”
Might it be that the message to us in these earth-quaking and uncertain times can be found in what is brought to us from beyond our traditional and ordinary ways? Are there others who do see “the star,” who possess the sense of hope and can bring light into our darkness and open for us a new year filled with possibility and hopefulness?
The word of hope for persons of faith is that in all times, places and circumstances there is light for our darkness.
