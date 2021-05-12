Good Morning Rivesville!
Hope everyone is well and all the ladies had a Happy Mother’s Day.
The town election is coming up soon, there will be a “Meet the Candidate” forum on May 13, 7 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. Come meet the candidates and listen to their vision for the town, if elected.
Grant Town EMS will hold a 31 Bingo on May 22, doors open at 12:30 p.m., early bird starts at 1:30 p.m., bingo starts at 2 p.m. For tickets or questions call 304-278-7777. Tickets can also be purchased at First Aid Fox’s Den.
The following are the hours for the First Aid Fox’s Den located on Main Street in Rivesville. Monday-Friday Noon- 9 p.m., Sunday Noon-6 p.m. Stop in and get some food and top it off with a sweet treat.
Don’t forget the “Strike out Cancer” bowling event to raise money for cancer. For any questions call John Satterfield at 304-657-9265.
On May 22, the Rabies Clinic will be held at the Paw Paw Park in Rivesville from 9 a.m.-Noon. This event is being sponsored by the Rivesville Parent Youth Organization. For any questions call Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642.
There will be a clothing giveaway on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m.-Noon at the Punkin Center Church of Christ 18 Darrah Lane in Fairview. Clothing for men, women & children. Notice: adults only, 4 adults allowed at one time in the basement, masks must be worn. No children in the basement at this time
A reminder if you are planning a birthday, graduation, anniversary party, family reunion or any gathering you would like to have outside consider the Paw Paw Park. It’s the perfect place for a gathering. Call Richard at 304-278-2642 to secure your date. Do it sooner than later time goes faster than you think
I would like to send anniversary wishes out to Alison and Bryan Eddy as they celebrated their 7th on May 10 and to Pam and Jim Suba as they celebrated their 36th on May 11, I wish both couples many years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
