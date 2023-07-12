Good morning Rivesville!
It’s time for the Paw Paw Fair, which will be held July 18-22. The parade will be held Tuesday, July 18 beginning at 6 p.m. with lineup starting at 5. Participants are needed for the parade and those interested in participating should contact Josh Spiecher at 304-376-5810 or go to the Rivesville VFD Facebook or if you contact me I will get the message to them. Let’s make this the best parade ever.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution Saturday, July 22 from 9:30-110 a.m.; please arrive before 11. If anyone is in need of an emergency box, call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
I’d like to remind everyone that the Rivesville Homecoming Reunion will be held Friday, July 28 & Saturday, July 29. The weiner roast is Friday at REMS and will begin at 4 p.m., bring a chair and a covered dish. Saturday’s event begins at 11 a.m.and will also be held at REMS. The meal for this event will be catered by Frank’s catering. The cost for both events is $13 per person. Please contact Gary Morris at 304-365-4053, the cutoff date was July 10 but I’m sure if you give him a call you can still make your reservation. This event is sponsored by the Rivesville School Foundation.
Rivesville Baptist Church will hold their VBS “GiddyUp Junction” July 23-26 from 6-8:15 p.m., age 4 through 6th grade are welcome to attend.
WVU Mountaineers Mascot meet and greet will be held Tuesday, July 19 from 5-7:30 p.m. at Rivesville Baptist Church’s outside lawn in conjunction with the Paw Paw District Fair Parade, featuring free hot dogs for everyone.
NCWVAA Head Start/Pre-K is now accepting applications, call for more information: Edgemont is 304-333-2209, Fairmont is 304-363-1288, Mannington is 304-986-3219, Rivesville is 304-278-9897, Watson is 304-376-2534 and West Fairmont is 304-363-2781.
If the kids are getting “bored” already maybe they would be interested in attending an Art Camp hosted by the Potter’s House. Email dianaheaney@gmail.com for more information. The Potter’s House is located in Fairview.
Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department will hold their Fireman’s Festival on Saturday, July 15 from 1-6 p.m.
Birthday wishes
Rachel Cunningham, Justin Underwood, Terri Swann Hartley, Jana Owns, Carol Yost, Walter Plumley, Lark Tuttle, Greg Redman, Kevin Luketic, Diane Myers. Also a big shout out to a special lady as she celebrates her 100th birthday today! Josephine Pobega I hope you have a great day! If anyone would like to send Josephine a card her address is Josephine Pobega, P.O. Box 345, Rivesville, WV 26588
Let’s flood her mailbox with birthday wishes.
Birthday blessings to each of you!
Anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary to Russell and Kristen Craig; wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
Condolences go out to the families of Tim Cutlip and Stephanie Jimmie, many thoughts and prayers are with both families at this difficult time.
Do you have news to share, call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Don’t forget to attend and support your local parade and fair next week.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.