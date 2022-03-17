Good morning, Mannington!
Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Last Sunday was the change in our clocks to daylight saving time, St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday and the calendar says the First Day of spring is on Sunday. The seasons are changing fast.
After the big snow fall of the year last week, everyone is “thinking spring.” So many folks say they are ready for spring. We are seeing more and more flowers beginning to show in area lawns. One of the big problems is mud, now that the snow is melting and it will take some very dry weather to have the ground dry. We have heard again this week of folks who are ill, been in the hospital and some have had serious surgeries. Hope all are recovering and doing well. There are some Easter events planned and hope to have more information next week. Have a good week to all, have fun on St. Patrick’s Day. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Lenten luncheon
The Mannington Ministerial Association is again sponsoring the annual Lenten Luncheons. The luncheons are held each Thursday during Lent at noon in the Parish Hall of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington, on Locust Street. The luncheon this week will be on March 17. The host church will be St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mannington. The luncheons are prepared by area churches or organization and the menu is soup, crackers and drink. The host church also offers a short devotional before the luncheon. Everyone is invited to attend. The building is handicap accessible. The next luncheon will be held Thursday, March 24.
Proud of our girls
The North Marion High School girls basketball team may not have won the top prize last weekend in Charleston, but they are still our winners in our hearts. These girls have given so many folks in the area an event each week to attend that was very enjoyable. There are many who enjoy high school basketball and look forward to attending the games to watch these youngsters play and grow in the sport.
We are also very proud of how they conducted themselves during the tournament. They are such good sports and show their good sportsmanship. A statement of good sportsmanship was heard before each game during the tournament, not only asked of the teams but also of the cheering sections, students and adults. Thank you, girls and coaches, for a great season.
We will miss seeing our seniors Kennedy, Sidney, Adrian and Katlyn next year. We wish you good luck in the next step in life. There is another group that needs a thank you, the loyal fans. They came to every game possible, even traveling to many. The sports teams of North Marion High School have a great following and not just parents.
There are many area residents that try to support the teams and they are not really related to players. They just want to show support to these young athletes. Many of the girls greeted and visited with fans before or after games each week and often asked about those who were not in attendance. They appreciated these folks for coming. Thank you again, girls and coaches, for a great season. See you again in a few months. Now we need to cheer on the boys basketball team this week as they play in Charleston.
March library notes
International Read to Me Day with Mountaineer Therapy Dogs. What better way to celebrate International Read to Me Day than a good story, followed by meeting some teams from Mountaineer Therapy Dogs? Come to the Mannington Public Library where you can learn from the dogs and their owners about their jobs while they spread some cheer on Saturday, March 19 at 10:30 a.m.
Crafty Kids’ Club: Springtime is right around the corner! Hop into spring by creating your own sock bunny on Tuesday, March 22 at 3 p.m. Materials will be provided by the Mannington Public Library. Ages 8 and up. Please register at the Mannington Library.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group — Have you always wanted to act? Do you love watching standup comedy? Join us this month to play some improvisation games on Tuesday, March 29 at 3 p.m. We will all laugh together as we explore the wonderful world of theater and the fun it brings. Please register as spots gill fast.
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Jar Plant Holder (Adult) Join us as we get ready for Spring and create a beautiful jar plant hold on Monday, March 2t at 5 p.m. Materials will be provided but you may bring your own jar if you prefer. Please register as spots fill up fast.
This information was taken from the March Newsletter published by the Marion County Public Library. If you would like more information or to register for these events, please contact the Mannington Library at 304-986-2803.
Thinking of others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of who may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening
