The Rivesville Town Council has appointed Barbara Beatty as Mayor of Rivesville for the remainder of the current term that became vacant when Mayor Yvonne Liberto resigned. As a Town of Rivesville employee and elected official, Barb has a wealth of experience and the council is confident that she is well qualified for the position. Best of luck Barb in your new position. I hope everyone will work together to make this a smooth transition. Police Chief John McLaughlin swore Barb into office at a special meeting on June 17 at the Rivesville Community Building.
The Rivesville Council has appointed Trevor Waters to the Town Council seat vacated by Barbara Beatty as she was appointed Mayor. Trevor will serve out the remainder of the current term which will expire in June 2021 and brings with him an abundance of knowledge associated with the town as he has previously served as maintenance supervisor and 5 years on Council. Trevor was sworn in by Police Chief John McLaughlin at a special meeting held on Monday, June 22, at 7 p.m. at Rivesville Town Hall. The Mayor and Council look forward to the continued growth of the town and to make it a better place for everyone to live.
Congratulations to Barb and Trevor.
Hot Dog/Bake Sale
Rivesville United Methodist Church would like to announce they will have a hot dog/bake sale on Saturday, July 4, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Things will be a little different because of the COVID-19 virus. The sale will be carryout only, orders will be taken at the adult classroom door and your order will be delivered to your car, at least that’s the plan for right now. We will have to play this by ear, it’s new to all of us. Please pull into the back parking lot. We are anxious to see everyone and we will make this run as smooth as possible, we thank you in advance for your patience.
Just a reminder to everyone to please clean any grass from the roadway after mowing, Rivesville does have an ordinance about this, you could be fined if you don’t clean it up. Also it is dangerous to those riding a motorcycle. If you have any questions, call town hall at 304-278-5301.
Please remember to clean up after your dog as you get them out for their walk, it would be much appreciated.
I would like to share that if anyone is interested the Paw Paw Youth Park is now available to be rented for that special occasion you may have, birthday party, family reunion etc. A reminder that those renting will need to follow the Covid 19 State and local restrictions.If you are interested in renting give Richard Conrad a call at 304-278-2642. I would like to throw this reminder in, this is a family friendly park and alcohol is not permitted.
Mark your calendar for the Rabies Clinic to be held on September 5th 9 a.m.-Noon. If you have any questions, call Richard Conrad at 304-278-2642
Birthday wishes:
Donald (Bud) Loughery( my brother) on June 23, Bob Moore on June 25, Larry Anderson on June 27, Amy Morgan Coen on June 28. Hoping each of you have a great day!
I owe my brother an apology. If you are a member of my family friends, you can almost count on your birthday/anniversary/ special occasion or whatever not being put in on the right date etc. So last week when I’m looking over birthdays and such I was so excited(doesn’t take much) that my column would come out on my brother’s actual birthday, Hallelujah! This may actually make up for all the times I’ve missed, it was late, you get the picture. If I was using an emoji face right now it would be between a sad face and a crying face. Yes, I messed up again! His birthday is on the 23rd, which was Tuesday, I was thinking the 23rd was on Wednesday, I can’t win. To my brother I hope you know how much I love you and hope you had a great day. P.S., I’ll try to do better next year.
I hope all the dads out there had a very Happy Father’s Day. I missed the mark on that one also, I knew Father’s Day was coming up but it just snuck past me. Nevertheless I hope all dads, and those like a dad had a great day!
Just a reminder as things start to open up, Please be very cautious, I know many folks have strong opinions on wearing the masks, and to each his own but I will continue to wear mine.
If anyone has news to share I would like it sent to me by Sunday, Monday at 6 p.m. the latest. I know we haven’t had much news with so much being canceled but I would appreciate birthdays, anniversaries, births, graduations, etc. And if we do get to the place where activities are picking up, please let me know what’s going on so I can get the information out there.
If you have any news to share, give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@ yahoo.com.
Until next time, drive safe, we love our kids!
