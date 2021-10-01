Good Morning!
What a fantastic week — cold at night, but beautiful in the daytime. It’s hard to believe we’ll be back to 80 degrees tomorrow.
Remember, today starts the West Virginia Burn Law and it is in effect until Dec. 31. You may only burn outside from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. The fire must be attended at all time, with a clean area of 10 feet around the fire.
Rugged and Unique
Rugged and Unique Deli and Speciality Shop, is closed until Monday, Oct. 4 and will be open only until Monday, Nov. 1. The store’s equipment will also be for sale.
Southern Belle Nutrition
Kelsey Goetze is the Herbalife Independent Distributor, of Aloe, Tea and Shake and other items. These three items are complimentary for first time customers.
They are located at 2600 Middletown Commons, Suite 259, located in the back of the Commons. Their phone number is 443-417-7884.
They are open on Monday thru Thursday from 7-7, Friday 7-5, Saturday 8-5, and Sunday 8-12.
The Supplement Shack
Nicoline Harr has the Supplement Shack at 2600 Middletown Commons, Suite 151. It is located at the end of the Middletown Commons drive-thru.
They are excited to be in a great plaza. They carry a wide variety of sports nutrition supplements to accommodate our athletes, as well as vitamins and immune support for extra protection for every customer. They have a large selection of men’s and women’s supplements and hope everyone stops in to check them out. Stay healthy and happy.
Their phone number is 304-816-3115.
Mon Health Medical Office Building
The Mon Health Office Building opened this week in the I-79 Technology Park. It is a new multi-specialty clinic serving all of North Central West Virginia.
White Hall Elementary
Many thanks for supporting our first Book Fair!
Oct. 1: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 6: PTO Virtual Meeting
Oct. 7: Virtual Parent Teachers Conferences. Please arrange a time to meet virtually with your child’s teacher
Oct. 8: Way to Go Wildcats ticket winners announced
Oct. 11: Professional Learning Day, No school for students
Oct. 15: Way to Go ticket winners announced
Oct. 26: End of first 9 weeks
Oct. 29: PBIS Celebration
Oct. 29: Fall Walk A Thon with PTO
Nov. 3: Report cards sent home
Nov. 11: Holiday
Nov. 13: Fairmont State University basketball game in which White Hall Elementary are guests
Beverly CEOS
Our regular Community Educational Outreach Service, or CEOS, meeting will be Monday, Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m. It will be held at the Old Nixon School, Beverly Clubhouse, on Nixon School Road, just past the Apple Valley Golf Course.
The lesson leader will be Judy Maple, and the lesson will be “Adventures in Aging.” The hostess for lunch will be Vicki Crandall.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting and new members are always welcome!
The WVCEOS Fall Conference will be held at Jackson’s Mill, Oct. 5-7, and the Executive Board meeting is Nov. 1 at the Marion County Visitor’s Center at 10 a.m.
Thank you to Program Assistant Eva Beto for her smile and help in the years that she was with us at the WVU Extension Office. She will be missed but we hope she loves her new job!
Welcome to the new Administrative Assistant Diana Marple, and thank you to Extension Agent Ric Rodriquez for his fantastic support. You can reach Ric at the Marion County Extension Office at 304-624-8650.
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
White Hall Town Council Meeting
The White Hall Town Council meeting was held in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers.
Mayor John Michael was excused with pay due to a death in the family.
Paving Bid Packages were discussed at beginning of meeting. The Town Engineer will look over the bid and present his recommendation at the next meeting.
The minutes were approved.
The August treasurer and financial reports were passed.
The Community Music Event will be held Oct. 16 at 2:00 p.m. at the Town Hall.
Chief Guerrieri reported investigating nuisance property on Ruby Drive, a letter will be sent requesting he take care of the issue. Pleasant Valley attorney will send Mutual Aid Agreement to White Hall Town Attorney for completion.
Town Attorney Trey Simmerman reported working on the Mountain State Waste contract, and annexation projects with Town Coordinator Cindy Stover, and reviewed COVID-19 policy for a voluntary benefit provided by Town of White Hall for employees.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported the Marion County Rescue Squad will be moving into their offices next week, they plan to have two EMS shifts running from the White Hall Public Safety Building to start and eventually to have it fully staffed 24 hours.
Engineer Brad Pigott had a bid meeting with six paving contractors and one supplier, but reported unsuccessful in obtaining last two rights-of-way signatures for Lavender Lane project. Options are to revise (costly) project or pursue action through legal system.
Unfinished Business: It was moved to publish a notice of intent to award Mountain State Waste a franchise agreement.
Updates to the Town of White Hall COVID-19 policy were passed.
Trick or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. in White Hall.
Two handicapped accessible portable toilets for Community Music Event on Oct. 16 for a total of $300.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover will present staffing changes at the next Town Council meeting.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
