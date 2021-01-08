I’m sure we all have things we would like to forget about 2020! It’s a shame we already have things in 2021 that we would like to forget!
We have to look ahead to everything we have and what we can do in this wonderful country to get things back to normal!
Getting our children back to school and businesses back to normal would be the best of the best! Hopefully, 2021 will only get better over the next months and the rest of the year!
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service has been unable to meet because of the coronavirus. Its members have communicated only by phone. Unfortunately two of the members have been infected with the virus.
Our prayers go out to our members, Patti Connors, and Vickie Crandall, and to their family members.
Middletown Commons
After starting on the Middletown Commons in 2018, a lot will be accomplished by the end of 2021.
A lot has been done on the inside, as well as the outside! If you haven’t driven by recently, it has changed so much, it looks fantastic, but still a lot left to do!
Some of the new businesses are Apple Annie’s, Rita’s, Munchies, White’s Jewelry, Mon Health, a possible grocer, upscale burger joint, cigar bar, with more than 25 leases signed so far!
Welcome to all those hard workers working on the Commons in the cold and rainy winter weather! Thank you and welcome to White Hall!
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be held virtually on zoom at 6 p.m., on Jan. 11, via Cisco Webex-Link will be published.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns, Treasurer and Financial reports, communications and announcements, Public Hearing, and Volunteer Fire Department reports are next on the agenda.
The Annexation and Streets & Highways, and Evaluation Committee reports, will be followed by the Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider will be followed by New Business to consider; Beautification Permit, new Town sign design and placement of “main” Town sign, consideration of withdrawal and resubmittal of Original Annexation Petition, and Easter celebration.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
White Hall Elementary
Marion County Schools will continue with its current model of a two day week for students in the blended learning model on Jan. 19.
See DoJo for the link to register White Hall students for the next semester. This will let you know if you will be participating in distance learning for 5 days a week or blended learning (in person and distant).
Jan. 4-15: Remote learning under governor’s order
Jan. 18: Martin Luther King Day
Jan. 19: Blended learning resumes
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert @yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
