Good Morning White Hall!
After all that rain, there won’t be any for at least another week. The 20 degree temperatures at night and the 40-plus temperatures in the daytime and all this sunshine. Fantastic!
We only have nine days until daylight savings time starts and spring in 15 days. Wow! My crocus are blooming and Easter lilies are four or five inches tall (no blooms yet).
Please remember the Blessing Box at the White Hall Public Safety Building. You can either leave non-perishables or other necessities or if you need an item you may help yourself. What a great thing for our council to set up for our community.
Please continue to social distance, use face masks, hand sanitizer, and be careful when out and about. Just because you get a vaccination is no reason not to continue to be careful.
Middletown Commons
Some of the new places going in to the Middletown Commons include Apple Annie’s, a pet supply, a vape and cigar bar, and Country Roads, are only a few.
The sidewalk in front of Rita’s and White’s Jewelry is really neat and the little area in front of Rita’s will be a little playground.
A lot is being done even with all the rainy weather. As soon as the temperature gets warmer, the paving can be done at the drive through, and parking lot, it will be fantastic.
WVCEOS
West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service President Connie Wolfinger has said it is OK for groups under 10 people to meet, if you meet all the requirements (social distancing, wear masks, hand washing/hand sanitizing, etc.) However, groups meeting (those from vulnerable populations) are not encouraged to meet just yet.
The County Agent must approve larger groups to meet. If it is county wide then the program director (Tony) must approve so that would include County Council and Area meetings.
You can access the event form and other information on the COVID-19 Teams Channel.
White Hall Elementary
The faculty and staff of White Hall Elementary want to thank the community for all of their support during this difficult time.
We also have special thanks to Mr. DeFazio of Exxon Gas, Mrs. Carol Amos, Trinity Church, and Alpha Delta Kappa Education Honorary Sorority for all of the support for our students and staff.
On March 4, all students that were in-person learners, returned to school for four days a week classes. We are so glad to have the students back in school more days. Wednesday is reserved for deep cleaning of the school and for providing lessons for the distance learners.
Kindergarten registration packets are available for next year’s kindergarten students at each school or at the marionboe.com site.
On March 8, bagged meals for 5 days will be distributed from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for those who signed up.
One day meals are available for pick up for those students attending school 4 days a week also. If you want to pick up the one day meal, you can call the office and request to be placed on the list for food bags.
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meeting will be in the chambers at the Municipal Building Monday, March 8, at 6 p.m., using social distancing.
Mayor John Michael will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a 3 minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have treasurer and financial reports.
Communications, announcements and Public Hearing, will be followed by the Marion County EMS report.
The Committee reports will be; Annexation, Streets & Highways, Evaluation, and Audit Committees.
Next on the Agenda; Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works departments, followed by the Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider; Codification Process, Matthews Drive Proposal, and Uniform Policy.
New Business to consider; Holiday Pay Policy changes, Approve Budget, and Spring Fling.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.