Is there anything any more beautiful than the rhododendron blooms? Everywhere you go you can see them in our area. The flowers at the stoplight at the Commons are pretty too, and if you go down Route 73 past Boothsville, you can see hundreds and hundreds of them in white and lavender along the right side of the road!
Have you noticed all the things going on at Middletown Commons? The drive through, new front, the breeze way with the skylight, new stores? It’s really happening!
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly Community Educational Outreach Service will not have their regular meeting until July 6, because of the pandemic. Please turn in your short stories and poetry to Patti Connor by July 15. Details are in your yearbook.
The 2021 enrollment will be due no later than Aug. 17, and sent along with dues. Volunteer hours and 50 year member information should be also turned in.
Beverly has two 50 year members, Anna Lee Cain and Helen Ruth Curry! Anna Lee’s birthday is June 21. Happy June 21 Birthday to Anna Lee! Happy May Birthday to Carol Merrill!
I hope everyone had a great CEOS week!
Senior Queen Selected
Plans for the Three Rivers Festival with changes because of the coronavirus pandemic are still being planned.
The Senior Queen of the Three Rivers Fest is Cheryl Nixon, as announced by Marcella Yaremchuk. Nixon will be crowned as part of the opening ceremonies on June 11. The Three Rivers Fest will take place at Palatine Park starting, Thursday, June 11-13. It will be held at Palatine Park and is free to the public.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The regular meeting was held via Cisco WebEx meeting. Login is posted on Facebook for the public. The meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at 6 p.m.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, approval of the minutes, and Citizens’ concerns, and communications and announcements.
New Business; The Marion County Rescue Squad, Annexation for Courtney and Mon Valley Bank, March budget revision, and Fall Festival 2020, was approved. Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call Claudia at (304)534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.