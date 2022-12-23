The Town of White Hall Municipal Election will be June 13, 2023.
The first day to receive an application for an Absentee Ballot is Jan. 1. The candidate filing period runs Jan. 9 to Jan. 28.
The deadline to submit notice of intent to run is Jan. 27. The deadline for candidates to withdraw is March 21.
The Town of White Hall is looking for poll workers for its General 2023 Municipal Election. Early voting will be from May 31 to June 10. If interested, please call 304-367-1687.
White Hall Elementary
Dec. 23-Jan. 2: Holiday break.
Jan. 3: Return to White Hall Elementary
Jan 4: PTO at 6:30 p.m. in Media Center
Jan. 9: Fairmont State men’s basketball team visits
Jan. 10: Cardiac Project for Kindergarten and 2nd grade
Jan.13: end of semester
Jan. 13: PBIS Celebration
Jan. 16: -Holiday
Free Fairmont State basketball games for White Hall students and staff:
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. vs Alderson Broaddus University
• Saturday, Jan. 14, 4:00 p.m. vs West Liberty University
Things to do this weekend
Candlelight Christmas at Trinity Assembly of God Church at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 25. Children will be in the main service with their families, and service time will be about an hour.
New Business in White Hall
Megan Nixon Barbershop and Salon is in the Middletown Commons. Megan started her career at Morgantown Beauty College graduating in January 2010 as a cosmetologist. She continued her education with classes from Aveda, Brazilian Blowout, Davines, R & Co, Michael O’Rourke, Hanzo, Joico, Hotheads Hair Extensions, Colorspace, among many other artist and brands.
Megan loves barbering and has a passion for creating beautiful color and haircuts for women.
Upcoming White Hall events
The Town of White Hall Municipal Building will be closed Dec. 23 and 26 for the Christmas Holidays.
The Town of White Hall Municipal Building will be closed Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 for the New Year’s Holiday.
Town of White Hall Community Progress Workshop is Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
