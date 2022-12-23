Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon but it will remain cloudy. Morning high of 35F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Overcast. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.