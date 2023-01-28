Matthew 5:10-11 “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”
First, I want to thank everyone for their support as I recover from aortic robotic heart valve replacement. Strength is coming; walking without a cane is progressing, and sleep is improving. So, I have had 6 weeks to prepare to preach tomorrow on this text. And here is what I discovered.
The Beatitudes are only in Matthew 5:3-12 and Luke 6:20-23 and they both differ. I had long thought these statements were meek and mild statements to the crowd by Jesus. As I’ve reflected I have changed my mind. in both scriptures the longest section is reserved for “blessed are you who are persecuted, reviled, slandered, and falsely accused…for so were the prophets and those before you.”
Jesus is saying be mild, meek, pure of heart, poor, etc. but stand up for truth and justice; thirst after righteousness; and be willing to be persecuted for your beliefs. The common folk who gathered on that hillside understood this in time and would be willing to follow Him.
Are we willing? Can we be mild, meek and full of justice? I have thought of all those who stood against the Nazis hiding and protecting Jewish persons from capture and concentration camps; even at the expense of their own lives; of those who guided slaves and African-Americans by the Underground Railroad to freedom, even at the expense of their own lives; and of those today who stand for inclusion and diversity, even at the expenses of their own lives. Most of all these we will know their names.
It is reflective of the words of Mary Ann Evans, known by her pen name George Eliot at the end of the movie “A Hidden Life.” She writes, “the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” Many heroes of faith have lived faithfully a hidden life and rest now in unvisited graves.
One person who stood against persecution and was responsible for making West Virginia a state was Francis Pierpont.
As we celebrate Founder’s Month and his birthday this past week, most do not know of his strong Methodist upbringing. He was granted an exhorter license in his teenage years to preach and lead people to Christ. He walked to Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania to study law. He taught school in the South before returning to Fairmont.
He was elected to the Virginia Legislature and was instrumental in passing on March 16, 1856, the Fairmont Male and Female Seminary provision. He and his wife of 4 years Julia taught both African-Americans and whites, seven years before the Emancipation Proclamation. He was slandered when he sought to make the western part of Virginia the legitimate state of Virginia following their succession to the South, even though he became its provisional Governor. The state of Virginia will not allow Pierpont’s picture to be hung at the state capitol.
It was his letter to President Abraham Lincoln on Dec. 31, 1862 that convinced Lincoln to recognize this area as a state. He would write, “I am in hopes you will sign the bill to make West Virginia a new state. The loyal people of the State have their hearts set on it. The soldiers in the army have their hearts set on it. If the bill fails, God only knows the result, I fear demoralization. I am clear; the consequence is in your hands.” F.H. Pierpont, Gov.
In 1871, he was elected President of the General Conference of the Methodist Protestant Church (first layman ever to do so). Even though he went to live with his daughter in 1896 after his wife died 10 years earlier, he would return to his beloved town and walk to the newly-built Methodist Temple in 1897 on Monroe Street from the old church on Quincy Street. He would die 2 years later.
While his life was not hidden and he was not buried in an unvisited grave, he was a person of faith, a peacemaker, whose thirst for righteousness led to our state being formally accepted.
May we live lives of meekness and mildness, peacemaking and thirsting for righteousness that will make the world better than before us. Whether we lie in unvisited graves or not, may we long to hear the words from our Saviour, “Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”
