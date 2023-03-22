Good Morning Mannington!
Welcome spring. Everyone was looking forward to seeing more spring-like weather. Yes, they say it will warm up for a few days. If you look to the hills you will see that the ends of small limbs on the trees are starting to turn some color. The trees are getting ready to grow a new coat of leaves. I heard the other day that someone had already been mowing high places in their lawn. I understand that there was a nice attendance at the Wine Tasting at the Mansion. Thank you to all who attended. We will watch for more events in the future. Hope everyone has a great week, check on neighbors, take care of each other and stay safe.
Welcome Miller’s Daughter
We have watched for some time for the formal opening of Miller’s Daughter in downtown Mannington. It takes some time to get all set up for business and things do not happen as everyone would like. We are glad to see that finally everything has fallen into place and we can see all of the new items for sale in our town. You just need to stop in to see all that they have for sale. There are a lot of packaged foods and also a wide variety of lunch meats and cheeses and sandwiches made to order. Stop by and support this new business.
Lenten Luncheon
The theme for Annual Lenten Luncheons this year is “Above All.” The next Lenten Luncheon will be held on Thursday, March 23 at noon at the Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mannington. A light lunch of soup will be served and a short devotional will be provided. The lunch for the on March 23 will be provided by Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church and the devotional will be given by a member of the United Methodist Charge. The community is invited to attend. Luncheons are held each Thursday at noon during the Season of Lent. The next luncheon will be held on March 30.
Spaghetti dinner thank you
Thank you to all who supported the work of the Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at the spaghetti dinner served on Sunday. They appreciate the community's support. The proceeds will be used to support the fire department. Did you know that the ladies often fix food for the firemen when they have been out on a fire call? They may spend a lot of time at the fire and then they have to clean up and prepare the trucks to go out on another call. It can’t wait until the next day. There could be a call before the next day. If the firemen are out for a long time, they may even take food and drinks to them. So, that is why they are very appreciative of the support from the community.
Apply for Mead Fund Support
Any organization wishing to apply for funding from the Mead Fund for fiscal year 2023-24 is asked to come to the March 20 council meeting to present your request. If you are unable to attend the meeting, please submit it in writing to the city clerk’s office my March 20.
Filing for city election
Filing for the City of Mannington’s upcoming election will begin Tuesday, March 14 and run through Tuesday, March 28. A certificate of announcement along with a fee of $25 must be filed in City Clerk Michele Fluharty’s office or postmarked (if mailed) before the filing deadline. Her office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The election will be held June 6. The mayor and councilmembers shall be qualified voters of the city, shall have been residents of the city for at least one year prior to their filing for the office, shall hold no other public office except that of notary public or member of the National Guard or Naval or Military Reserve, and shall not be employed by the city in any capacity. The mayor and councilmen-at-large may be residents of any precinct or ward of the city, however, each and every other councilmember must reside in the precinct or ward from which he/she is elected.
Easter Egg Hunt
Mannington Main Street Inc. will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 1, so plan now to bring the youngsters to Hough Park for this fun event. Activities will begin at 2 p.m. and the hunt still start at 3 p.m.
Pizza, Sandwich, Salad Sale
There will be a pizza, sandwich and salad sale held at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, March 25 from 3-6 p.m. Carry out will be available and you may also eat in. The proceeds will benefit the Fairview Fire Department. The building is handicap accessible. If you would like to place an order for pick-up please call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1904. Thank you for your support of this organization.
Bee Gum Cemetery
The Bee Gum Cemetery is maintained by donations only. Donations are needed to continue the up-keep of the cemetery. Please send donations to Bee Gum Cemetery, 691 Flaggy Meadow Rd., Mannington 26582.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
